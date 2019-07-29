2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Marketing Analyst
- Company: Housing Japan K.K. | ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Housing Japan is seeking a creative bilingual individual to assist in all aspects of marketing including digital and printed content creation, EDM and SNS marketing campaign management, advertising and event planning.
You must have a native level of Japanese.
Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.
Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.
Real Estate Sales Staff
- Company: Tokyo Rent KK.
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be handling general inquiries (by mail and phone), scheduling room viewings and translating documents on a needs basis.
You will only need conversational Japanese.
Translator / English Proofreader
- Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Gifu, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be 80 percent translation work, from Japanese to English, and 20 percent of English proofreading.
You must have a bachelor's degree and be fluent in Japanese.
Manga Translation/Proofreader
- Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interested in online reading?
Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency who can assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.
Experience in any translation-related job is very welcome. Skills in Photoshop would be a plus.
Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Full-time and Part-time Teachers
- Company: Kspace | ケイスペース
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Kspace International School is now hiring!
Are you looking for an exciting job teaching children and using your creative artistic talents?
Kspace is a bustling environment where we deliver the most exciting and diverse ESL lessons in Tokyo. We are currently looking for full-time and part-time teachers.
If you have what it takes to bring vibrant lessons given to an already colorful atmosphere, then Kspace could be a perfect fit!
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Base + Incentive Bonus
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for an ambitious, self-starting, logical person to join our growing team.
The position entails conducting searches to identify potential candidates that match client hiring needs. This role also requires you to build and manage a network of candidates through reaching out by email, and cold-calling.
Computer Support Analyst
- Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The IS Department is looking for several computer support staff with a positive and friendly attitude, who are able to help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues.
You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.
DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services.
- Position Available: 3
Game Localization Testers (German, French, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese)
Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
