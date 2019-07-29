2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Positions in marketing, manga translation and game localization among our top picks for this week!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Marketing Analyst Company: Housing Japan K.K. | ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社

Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Native level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Housing Japan is seeking a creative bilingual individual to assist in all aspects of marketing including digital and printed content creation, EDM and SNS marketing campaign management, advertising and event planning.

You must have a native level of Japanese.



Restaurant Service Staff Company: Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング

Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.

Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.



Real Estate Sales Staff Company: Tokyo Rent KK.

Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be handling general inquiries (by mail and phone), scheduling room viewings and translating documents on a needs basis.

You will only need conversational Japanese.



Translator / English Proofreader Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社

Salary: Salary negotiable

Location: Gifu, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be 80 percent translation work, from Japanese to English, and 20 percent of English proofreading.

You must have a bachelor's degree and be fluent in Japanese.



Manga Translation/Proofreader Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interested in online reading?



Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency who can assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.



Bilingual Customer Service Representatives Company: 40-40

Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan 40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.



Full-time and Part-time Teachers Company: Kspace | ケイスペース

Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Application: Overseas applications OK Kspace International School is now hiring!



Are you looking for an exciting job teaching children and using your creative artistic talents?



Kspace is a bustling environment where we deliver the most exciting and diverse ESL lessons in Tokyo. We are currently looking for full-time and part-time teachers.



Recruitment Consultant Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.

Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Base + Incentive Bonus

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are looking for an ambitious, self-starting, logical person to join our growing team.



Computer Support Analyst Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd

Salary: Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The IS Department is looking for several computer support staff with a positive and friendly attitude, who are able to help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues.

You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.



DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services.

Position Available: 3 Game Localization Testers (German, French, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese) Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?



Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.



You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.

