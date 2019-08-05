2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Web Designer (Photoshop, HTML+CSS)
- Company: Sokoku Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sokoku is looking for a Web Designer to design or maintain websites as well as create web banners.
You must have at least one year's experience as a web designer and have a valid working visa for Japan.
Benefits include meal allowance, annual medical check-up, salary raise, and bonus twice a year!
Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.
Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.
Real Estate Sales Staff
- Company: Tokyo Rent KK.
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be handling general inquiries (by mail and phone), scheduling room viewings and translating documents on a needs basis.
You will only need conversational Japanese.
Manga Translator/Proofreader
- Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interested in online reading?
Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency.
You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.
Experience in any translation-related job is very welcome. Skills in Photoshop would be a plus.
Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Boutique Hotel & Guest Services Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Machiya Shinsen-En, a new hotel in Kyoto, is looking for hospitality professionals to ensure guest satisfaction via concierge services, assistance, and local recommendations.
Full training will be provided as well as housing support if requested.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: Apex K.K. | エイペックス K.K.
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥10.0M / Year, Negotiable Base + Incentive Bonus
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for an ambitious, self-starting, logical person to join our growing team.
The position entails conducting searches to identify potential candidates that match client hiring needs. This role also requires you to build and manage a network of candidates through reaching out by email, and cold-calling.
Computer Support Analyst
- Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The I.S. Department is looking for several computer support staff with a positive and friendly attitude who are able to help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues.
You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.
DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services.
- Position Available: 3
Game Localization Testers (German, French, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese)
Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.