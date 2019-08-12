2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Head of Business Development
- Company: STH Japan
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
STH Japan, the exclusive hospitality distributor for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is looking for its new head of business development.
Your key responsibilities will be to engage sports rights holders and federations to unearth opportunities and build a network in the sports industry to highlight STH Japan objectives.
The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in sports as well as proven previous experience in a business development role.
Experience working in sports, travel or the hospitality industry is preferred.
Taxi Driver and Tour Guide
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.
Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.
Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.
Translation Instructor/Assistant Director
- Company: 日本映像翻訳アカデミー株式会社
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy (JVTA) is looking for a native English speaker to take care of their course in Japanese-to-English visual media translation, which mostly consists of how to do translation for subtitling and voiceovers, but also covers other media such as manga and entertainment-related text translation.
You must have professional translation experience.
Teaching experience is very welcomed!
Web Designer (Photoshop, HTML+CSS)
- Company: Sokoku Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sokoku is looking for a web designer to design or maintain websites as well as create web banners.
You must have at least one year's experience as a web designer and have a valid working visa for Japan.
Benefits include a meal allowance, annual medical check-up, and bonus twice a year!
Restaurant Service Staff
- Company: Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.
Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.
Real Estate Sales Staff
- Company: Tokyo Rent KK.
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Your main duty will be handling general inquiries (by mail and phone), scheduling room viewings and translating documents on a needs basis.
You will only need conversational Japanese.
Manga Translator/Proofreader
- Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interested in online reading?
Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency.
You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.
Experience in any translation-related job is very welcome. Skills in Photoshop would be a plus.
Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Boutique Hotel & Guest Services Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Machiya Shinsen-En, a new hotel in Kyoto, is looking for hospitality professionals to ensure guest satisfaction via concierge services, assistance, and local recommendations.
Full training will be provided as well as housing support if requested.
Computer Support Analyst
- Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The I.S. Department is looking for several computer support staff with a positive and friendly attitude who are able to help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues.
You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.