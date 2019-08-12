2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Taxi driver, computer support analyst, and boutique hotel staff among our top picks for this week!

Head of Business Development Company: STH Japan

STH Japan Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan STH Japan, the exclusive hospitality distributor for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is looking for its new head of business development.



Your key responsibilities will be to engage sports rights holders and federations to unearth opportunities and build a network in the sports industry to highlight STH Japan objectives.



The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in sports as well as proven previous experience in a business development role.



Experience working in sports, travel or the hospitality industry is preferred.

Taxi Driver and Tour Guide Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.

Translation Instructor/Assistant Director Company: 日本映像翻訳アカデミー株式会社

日本映像翻訳アカデミー株式会社 Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy (JVTA) is looking for a native English speaker to take care of their course in Japanese-to-English visual media translation, which mostly consists of how to do translation for subtitling and voiceovers, but also covers other media such as manga and entertainment-related text translation.



You must have professional translation experience.



Teaching experience is very welcomed!

Web Designer (Photoshop, HTML+CSS) Company: Sokoku Inc.

Sokoku Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sokoku is looking for a web designer to design or maintain websites as well as create web banners.



You must have at least one year's experience as a web designer and have a valid working visa for Japan.



Benefits include a meal allowance, annual medical check-up, and bonus twice a year!

Restaurant Service Staff Company: Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング

Willplanning Inc. | 株式会社ウィルプランニング Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan A Ninja-themed restaurant located in Akasaka and Shinjuku is looking for ninjutsu-skilled staff to join its Shinobi team. Meals, transportation and uniforms will be provided.



Restaurant staff and kitchen staff positions available.

Real Estate Sales Staff Company: Tokyo Rent KK.

Tokyo Rent KK. Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥210,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be handling general inquiries (by mail and phone), scheduling room viewings and translating documents on a needs basis.



You will only need conversational Japanese.

Manga Translator/Proofreader Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interested in online reading?



Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency.



You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.



Experience in any translation-related job is very welcome. Skills in Photoshop would be a plus.

Bilingual Customer Service Representatives Company: 40-40

40-40 Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan 40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.



Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.

Boutique Hotel & Guest Services Staff Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Machiya Shinsen-En, a new hotel in Kyoto, is looking for hospitality professionals to ensure guest satisfaction via concierge services, assistance, and local recommendations.



Full training will be provided as well as housing support if requested.

Computer Support Analyst Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd

The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd Salary: Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role

Salary negotiable based on experience and specific role Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The I.S. Department is looking for several computer support staff with a positive and friendly attitude who are able to help users solve their daily basic PC and software issues.



You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.

