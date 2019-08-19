2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Web designer, marketing analyst, and candy shop staff are among our top picks for this week!

On Aug 19, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Customer Service & Marketing Research Company: NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄

NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄 Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan NIWAKA, a luxury brand that offers high fashion and bridal jewelry, is looking for a Customer Service and Marketing Researcher to join their team in Kyoto.



Your main duty will be handling inquiries and orders from overseas customers, performing marketing research on the jewelry market, analyzing customer behavior and building the English content on the company website. Share this Job Apply Here

Shop staff in New Chitose Airport International Terminal Company: Personal Sapporo | パーソナル札幌株式会社

Personal Sapporo | パーソナル札幌株式会社 Salary: ¥1,150 / Hour

¥1,150 / Hour Location: Sapporo, Hokkaido

Sapporo, Hokkaido English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Work at sweet and candy shops in the international terminal in New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido!



No experience required but conversational level of Japanese/English with Korean or Chinese is mandatory.



You must hold a valid working visa for Japan (working holiday OK). Share this Job Apply Here

Marketing Analyst Company: Housing Japan K.K. - ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社

Housing Japan K.K. - ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社 Salary: ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Housing Japan seeks a creative bilingual individual to assist in all aspects of marketing including digital and printed content creation, EDM and SNS marketing campaign management, advertising and event planning.



You must have a native level of Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here

Head of Business Development Company: STH Japan

STH Japan Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan STH Japan, the exclusive hospitality distributor for the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is looking for its new head of business development.



Your key responsibilities will be to engage sports rights holders and federations to unearth opportunities and build a network in the sports industry to highlight STH Japan objectives.



The ideal candidate will have a strong interest in sports as well as proven previous experience in a business development role.



Experience working in sports, travel or the hospitality industry is preferred. Share this Job Apply Here

Boutique Hotel & Guest Services Staff Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Machiya Shinsen-En, a new hotel in Kyoto, is looking for hospitality professionals to ensure guest satisfaction via concierge services, assistance, and local recommendations.



Full training will be provided as well as housing support if requested. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Designer (Photoshop, HTML+CSS) Company: Sokoku Inc.

Sokoku Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sokoku is looking for a web designer to design or maintain websites as well as create web banners.



You must have at least one year's experience as a web designer and have a valid working visa for Japan.



Benefits include a meal allowance, annual medical checkup, and bonus twice a year! Share this Job Apply Here

Taxi Driver and Tour Guide Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational level

Conversational level Japanese: Conversational level

Conversational level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as the company is very strict about work safety rules. Share this Job Apply Here

Translation Instructor/Assistant Director Company: 日本映像翻訳アカデミー株式会社

日本映像翻訳アカデミー株式会社 Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Japan Visualmedia Translation Academy (JVTA) is looking for a native English speaker to take care of their course in Japanese-to-English visual media translation. The course mostly consists of how to do translation for subtitling and voiceovers but also covers other media such as manga and entertainment-related text translation.



You must have professional translation experience.



Teaching experience is very welcomed! Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.