2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Talent Sourcing Specialist
- Company: Adept Group
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Adept Group is looking for a talent sourcing specialist to develop a network of specially targeted IT professionals. You'll be using specific tools provided by the company to pitch job opportunities to candidates.
Previous experience as a salesperson or recruiter is a big plus.
Part-Time English Teaching Staff
- Company: プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園
- Salary: ¥3,000 / Lesson
- Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its nursery and after-school program located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
Working hours are from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m for one or two hour lessons, one or three times per week. No Japanese required and English support provided!
Senior Software Developer
- Company: 株式会社トランザス
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development. You will often be tasked to design a software solution from the ground up.
You must have at least five years of experience in application development. Include your portfolio or open source contributions in your application!
English or Chinese Language Instructor
- Company: Avenir Nursery School | Luarch K.K.
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour
- Location: Setagaya, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Avenir Nursery is a small-scale nursery located in Setagaya with around 19 infants from zero to two years old.
They are looking for a native English or Chinese language instructor to plan and run classes.
Benefits include transportation, free drinks and an incentive bonus based on your performance.
Currency Exchange Personnel
- Company: RSK Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.
You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.
Native Chinese Marketing and Administration Staff
- Company: 医療法人社団衣明会
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kita-Aoyama, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This beauty clinic in Aoyama, Tokyo, is looking for a native Chinese speaker to expand their business to China. They have more than 150 shops around Japan and have nine branches in Vietnam.
Your main duty will be to identify the potential in the Chinese market for its cosmetic products and take care of orders and inquiries from customers.
Your ultimate goal will be to successfully open a branch in mainland China.
Sales Manager, Sales Leader or Sales Staff
- Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based
- Location: Koto-ku, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
JPC Trade is a supplier of used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts from Japan, Thailand, Dubai, and other countries to different parts of the world.
They are hiring new sales staff to join their international sales team.
Experience in the automotive industry and online marketing skills would be a plus.
Real Estate Staff
- Company: Bridge Life Real Estates | ブリッジライフ
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based
- Location: Saitama City, Saitama
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bridge Life is looking for an English-speaking real estate agent to take care of foreign customers.
Your main duty will be to handle foreign and Japanese customers to find a property that fits their needs as well as handle companies that are looking for an office.
The work schedule will be shift based and range from 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., five days a week.
Native Chinese International Sales Staff
- Company: 株式会社スリムビューティハウス (思丽美美容)
- Salary: ¥235,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Slim Beauty House is looking for a native Chinese speaker to join its international sales team.
Your main duty will be to look for partners or franchisers in China to export the company's beauty products.
You must be a WeChat or Weibo daily user and have native Chinese ability to be able to negotiate with partners.
Knowledge in China's export/import laws would be a big plus.
Full Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: X-Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo or Okinawa
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo and Okinawa.
Must have a valid driver’s license for Japan.
Housing support in case of relocation is possible.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.