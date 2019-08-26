2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Go-kart guide, international sales staff and real estate agent among our top picks for this week!

Talent Sourcing Specialist Company: Adept Group

Adept Group Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥200,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Adept Group is looking for a talent sourcing specialist to develop a network of specially targeted IT professionals. You'll be using specific tools provided by the company to pitch job opportunities to candidates.



Part-Time English Teaching Staff Company: プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園

プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園 Salary: ¥3,000 / Lesson

¥3,000 / Lesson Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki

Tsukuba, Ibaraki English: Native

Native Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its nursery and after-school program located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.



Senior Software Developer Company: 株式会社トランザス

株式会社トランザス Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK As a senior developer, you will work closely with the manager to provide technical advice and insight into project development. You will often be tasked to design a software solution from the ground up.



English or Chinese Language Instructor Company: Avenir Nursery School | Luarch K.K.

Avenir Nursery School | Luarch K.K. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Location: Setagaya, Tokyo

Setagaya, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Avenir Nursery is a small-scale nursery located in Setagaya with around 19 infants from zero to two years old.



They are looking for a native English or Chinese language instructor to plan and run classes.



Currency Exchange Personnel Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



Native Chinese Marketing and Administration Staff Company: 医療法人社団衣明会

医療法人社団衣明会 Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kita-Aoyama, Tokyo

Kita-Aoyama, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan This beauty clinic in Aoyama, Tokyo, is looking for a native Chinese speaker to expand their business to China. They have more than 150 shops around Japan and have nine branches in Vietnam.



Your main duty will be to identify the potential in the Chinese market for its cosmetic products and take care of orders and inquiries from customers.



Sales Manager, Sales Leader or Sales Staff Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)

JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC) Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based

¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based Location: Koto-ku, Tokyo

Koto-ku, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK JPC Trade is a supplier of used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts from Japan, Thailand, Dubai, and other countries to different parts of the world.



They are hiring new sales staff to join their international sales team.



Real Estate Staff Company: Bridge Life Real Estates | ブリッジライフ

Bridge Life Real Estates | ブリッジライフ Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based

¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based Location: Saitama City, Saitama

Saitama City, Saitama English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bridge Life is looking for an English-speaking real estate agent to take care of foreign customers.



Your main duty will be to handle foreign and Japanese customers to find a property that fits their needs as well as handle companies that are looking for an office.



Native Chinese International Sales Staff Company: 株式会社スリムビューティハウス (思丽美美容)

株式会社スリムビューティハウス (思丽美美容) Salary: ¥235,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥235,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Slim Beauty House is looking for a native Chinese speaker to join its international sales team.



Your main duty will be to look for partners or franchisers in China to export the company's beauty products.



You must be a WeChat or Weibo daily user and have native Chinese ability to be able to negotiate with partners.



Full Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: X-Kart Inc

X-Kart Inc Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

¥200,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Location: Tokyo or Okinawa

Tokyo or Okinawa English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo and Okinawa.



Must have a valid driver’s license for Japan.



