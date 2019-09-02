Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Go-kart guide, remote video games support and social media evaluator among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

X-Kart Inc

Part-Time Go-Kart Tour Guide

  • Company: X-Kart Inc
  • Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.

Must have a valid driver’s license for Japan.

Share this Job

In-House Native English Translator/Proofreader

  • Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社
  • Salary: Negotiable
  • Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is a full-time translator/proofreader position in Tokyo.

80% of your tasks will involve translation, and 20% will involve English proofreading.

You must have at least JLPT N1 level of Japanese.

Share this Job

DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD

  • Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services
  • Position Available: 2

    Game Localization Testers (Thai, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese)

Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?

Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.

You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.

Share this Company
See available positions
5CA

Japanese Video Game Support

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Remote work
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

Share this Job
Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人

Specialist in Law and Business Development

  • Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
  • Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities.

Share this Job

Social Media Evaluator

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,100 / Hour
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan (Remote)
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan. The position is flexible, part-time and only requires between 1 and 4 hours a day with your choice of 5 to 7 days a week up to 20 hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 35, 2019

Not in Japan but dream of working here? These jobs accept applications from overseas and will sponsor your visa.

On

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Go-kart guide, international sales staff and real estate agent among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 34, 2019

Game engineer, cafe staff and kindergarten teacher among our picks of jobs that don't require Japanese language ability.

On