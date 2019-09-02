2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Go-kart guide, remote video games support and social media evaluator among our top picks for this week!

On Sep 2, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Part-Time Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: X-Kart Inc

X-Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.



Must have a valid driver’s license for Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

In-House Native English Translator/Proofreader Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社

Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社 Salary: Negotiable

Negotiable Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a full-time translator/proofreader position in Tokyo.



80% of your tasks will involve translation, and 20% will involve English proofreading.



You must have at least JLPT N1 level of Japanese. Share this Job Apply Here DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services

Position Available: 2 Game Localization Testers (Thai, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese) Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?



Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.



You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues. Share this Company See available positions Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Remote work

Remote work English: Business

Business Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here Specialist in Law and Business Development Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人

Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人 Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities. Share this Job Apply Here Social Media Evaluator Company: Appen

Appen Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥2,100 / Hour

¥2,000 ~ ¥2,100 / Hour Location: Nationwide, Japan (Remote)

Nationwide, Japan (Remote) English: Business

Business Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan. The position is flexible, part-time and only requires between 1 and 4 hours a day with your choice of 5 to 7 days a week up to 20 hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.