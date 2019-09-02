2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Part-Time Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: X-Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.
Must have a valid driver’s license for Japan.
In-House Native English Translator/Proofreader
- Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社
- Salary: Negotiable
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a full-time translator/proofreader position in Tokyo.
80% of your tasks will involve translation, and 20% will involve English proofreading.
You must have at least JLPT N1 level of Japanese.
DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience and Localization Services
- Position Available: 2
Game Localization Testers (Thai, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese)
Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for a localization tester position.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Remote work
- English: Business
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Specialist in Law and Business Development
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities.
