2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

As an account manager, you will be working closely with the Director of Business Development for Government Accounts in all phases of the business development process.



This includes everything from the identification and capture of sales prospects to the proposal, win, and execution of our services.



Your role will be to act as the primary in-country technical contact, assisting the client and the operator with timely and accurate responses to technical, program, and financial questions.



You must therefore be fluent or native in both Japanese and English (reading, writing and speaking).

