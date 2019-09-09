2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Aviation Industry Account Manager
- Company: Jet Support Services, Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must have a valid working visa for Japan
As an account manager, you will be working closely with the Director of Business Development for Government Accounts in all phases of the business development process.
This includes everything from the identification and capture of sales prospects to the proposal, win, and execution of our services.
Your role will be to act as the primary in-country technical contact, assisting the client and the operator with timely and accurate responses to technical, program, and financial questions.
You must therefore be fluent or native in both Japanese and English (reading, writing and speaking).
Boutique Hotel and Guest Service Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Takayama, Gifu
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Work at a boutique hotel in the picturesque town of Takayama in Gifu Prefecture as one of our guest service staff.
You must have at least two years of work experience in any industry.
Housing allowance, up to ¥30,000 per month, and moving allowance will be provided to successful candidates upon request.
Early Childhood Coordinator
- Company: One World International School (OWIS)
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The Early Childhood Coordinator will be responsible for providing leadership and coordination of the PYP (Primary Years Programme) within the school.
You must have at least three years' experience working with an early years program.
Candidates who can join within one-month notice will be preferred.
Native English Editor
- Company: 株式会社インターブックス | Interbooks Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~¥2,500 / Hour, Project-based
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo or Remote
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interbooks is looking for a native English editor to perform native checks on various translated documents.
Your working hours will be more than 20 per week but you can work remotely from home.
You must have at least a JLPT N1 or a BJT J1.
In-House Native English Translator/Proofreader
- Company: Ishida Taiseisha Inc. | 株式会社石田大成社
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a full-time translator/proofreader position in Tokyo.
80% of your tasks will involve translation, and 20% will involve English proofreading.
You must have at least a JLPT N1 level of Japanese.
DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Industries: Quality Assurance, Customer Experience, and Localization Services
- Position Available: 3
Game Localization Testers (Thai, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese)
Why not make your gaming habits a paid position?
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video games industry for a localization tester position.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Remote work
- English: Business
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
Specialist in Law and Business Development
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities.
Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.
You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.
Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.