2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

On Sep 16, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Russian Marketing and PR Staff Company: 医療法人社団衣明会

医療法人社団衣明会 Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan This beauty clinic in Aoyama, Tokyo, is looking for a native Russian speaker to expand its business to Russia. They have more than 150 shops around Japan and have nine branches in Vietnam.



Your main duty will be to identify the potential in the Russian market for its cosmetic products and take care of orders and inquiries from customers.



Your ultimate goal will be to successfully open a branch in Russia. Share this Job Apply Here

Mechanical Engineer Company: Galileo CO., LTD. | 株式会社ガリレオ

Galileo CO., LTD. | 株式会社ガリレオ Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Galileo is looking for a Mechanical Engineer with English abilities to join their international team in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.



You must have at least one year of mechanical engineering experience and a Bachelor's degree.



Preference will be given to applicants with experience using CATIA V5, NX, AutoCAD 3D or Solidworks.



Housing allowance and relocation support will be provided as well as business Japanese courses. Share this Job Apply Here

Hotel Staff at the New Park Hyatt Niseko Industries: Hotel, Resort Management, Tourism, Travel, Hospitality

Position Available: 4 Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff / Food & Beverage Service / Hotel Operations

The Park Hyatt Niseko (opening January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated and fun staff to join the Hyatt family through one of the below positions:



• Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff

• Hotel Operations

• Food and Beverage Services

• Seasonal Staff



We offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodation to share with your friends, transportation between your accommodation and the hotel, and meals while working. But the best perk of all? Free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more! Share this Company See available positions

Social Media and Content Marketer for Snack Subscription Box Company Company: MoveFast LLC

MoveFast LLC Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan MoveFast is looking for a new social media and content marketer to create marketing and SNS campaigns and strategies, as well as create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web page, and blog content or social media messages.



Duties will also include outreach to influencers and companies for new partnerships and to grow and expand the company's social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Benefits include social/health and pension insurance, and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (i.e. Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)! Share this Job Apply Here

Front Desk Staff For Hokkaido Hotel Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido

Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK Ivy Hospitality Group manages hotels and hospitality properties around Hokkaido. Your role will be to manage check-in and check-out operations and handle reservations and customer requests.



Experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but motivated candidates without experience are also welcome. Other language abilities such as Chinese or Korean would help your application to stand out.



Housing and relocation support to Hokkaido are provided and negotiable upon request. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Consultant Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社

アクティブ・コネクター株式会社 Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-based

¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.



Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations. Share this Job Apply Here

Software Engineer/Developer Company: Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ

Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan If you have experience in using any of the following: Java, C/C++, Python, PHP, MATLAB, then please get in touch with us about this Software Engineer/Developer position!



The interview will be done in Japanese.



Housing allowance and relocation support will be provided as well as business Japanese courses. Share this Job Apply Here

