2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

Front Office / Receptionist
- Company: セントレジスホテル大阪 / The St. Regis Osaka
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The St. Regis, a hotel located in the swanky district of Midosuji (known as the "Champ Elysées" of Osaka) is looking for a receptionist.
Your regular duties will include managing guest check-in and check-out, handling communication by phone and email, and ensuring guests have an unforgettable stay.
Benefits include social insurance, transportation fees, and employee discounts.
Portuguese Speaking Customer Service Assistant
- Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.6M / Year
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This real estate company is looking for a customer service assistant with Portuguese ability to join their team in Nagoya.
Your main task will be to answer inquiries by phone or mail.
You must have a JLPT N2 or similar and be native in Portuguese.
English Kindergarten Instructor in Ibaraki
- Company: プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month
- Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki
- English: Native
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its Kindergarten located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.
This is a full-time position with working hours from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. No Japanese required!
Benefits include a bonus twice a year and social insurance.
Russian Marketing and PR Staff
- Company: 医療法人社団衣明会
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This beauty clinic in Aoyama, Tokyo, is looking for a native Russian speaker to expand its business to Russia. They have more than 150 shops around Japan and have nine branches in Vietnam.
Your main duty will be to identify the potential in the Russian market for its cosmetic products and take care of orders and inquiries from customers.
Your ultimate goal will be to successfully open a branch in Russia.
Mechanical Engineer
- Company: Galileo CO., LTD. | 株式会社ガリレオ
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Galileo is looking for a Mechanical Engineer with English abilities to join their international team in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
You must have at least one year of mechanical engineering experience and a Bachelor's degree.
Preference will be given to applicants with experience using CATIA V5, NX, AutoCAD 3D or Solidworks.
Housing allowance and relocation support will be provided as well as business Japanese courses.
Hotel Staff at the New Park Hyatt Niseko
- Industries: Hotel, Resort Management, Tourism, Travel, Hospitality
- Position Available: 4
Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff / Food & Beverage Service / Hotel Operations
The Park Hyatt Niseko (opening January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated and fun staff to join the Hyatt family through one of the below positions:
• Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff
• Hotel Operations
• Food and Beverage Services
• Seasonal Staff
We offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodation to share with your friends, transportation between your accommodation and the hotel, and meals while working. But the best perk of all? Free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more!
Front Desk Staff For Hokkaido Hotel
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Niseko or Sapporo, Hokkaido
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Ivy Hospitality Group manages hotels and hospitality properties around Hokkaido. Your role will be to manage check-in and check-out operations and handle reservations and customer requests.
Experience in the hospitality industry is preferred but motivated candidates without experience are also welcome. Other language abilities such as Chinese or Korean would help your application to stand out.
Housing and relocation support to Hokkaido are provided and negotiable upon request.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.
Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.
Software Engineer/Developer
- Company: Galileo CO., LTD. - 株式会社ガリレオ
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
If you have experience in using any of the following: Java, C/C++, Python, PHP, MATLAB, then please get in touch with us about this Software Engineer/Developer position!
The interview will be done in Japanese.
Housing allowance and relocation support will be provided as well as business Japanese courses.
