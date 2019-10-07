Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

Social media marketer, patissier and project management specialist among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

KPMG Tax Corporation | KPMG税理士法人

International Corporate Tax Staff

  • Company: KPMG Tax Corporation | KPMG税理士法人
  • Salary: ¥4,6M / Year + Overtime Pay
  • Location: Roppongi, Tokyo
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a corporate tax staff member, you will support project teams and managers in providing international tax advice on services and offerings to clients in a range of industries.

You must have native-level English and business-level Japanese proficiency. No experience needed but you must have a bachelor's degree.

Share this Job
MoveFast LLC

Social Media and Content Marketer

  • Company: MoveFast LLC
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

MoveFast is looking for a new social media and content marketer to create marketing and SNS campaigns/strategies, as well as create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web pages, blog content or social media messages.

Duties will also include outreach to influencers/companies for new partnerships, and to grow the company's social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Benefits include social/health and pension insurance, and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (i.e. Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!

Share this Job
CHINRIU Honten Limited

Patissier at a Japanese/Western Fusion Style Bakery

  • Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited
  • Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Odawara, Kanagawa
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic or Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.

This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.

You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Share this Job
Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部

Digital Marketing Consultant

  • Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナグローバル事業本部
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

A global marketing and media agency is looking for a new digital marketing consultant to join its team ASAP.

Your main duty will be to provide marketing consultation and manage projects for mid-size to global industry leaders.

You must have experience and knowledge in digital marketing such as website SEO, digital analytics, social media marketing, advertising, and branding.

Share this Job
Lionbridge

Part-time Internet Assessor

  • Company: Lionbridge
  • Salary: Contract-based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.

Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.

The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.

Share this Job
HTM KK

IT Support

  • Company: HTM KK
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.7M / Year
  • Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

HTM is looking for several IT support staff to join their resort facility in Kutchan, Hokkaido.

Your main duty will be to manage HTM systems and IT equipment (PC, windows/Mac, software, network and printers) and troubleshoot Wi-Fi issues.

Benefits include staff accommodation, free ski or snowboard lessons, visa sponsorship and Japanese language training.

Share this Job
40-40

Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

  • Company: 40-40
  • Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,875 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.

Share this Job
United Nations University - 国連大学

Project Management Specialist

  • Company: United Nations University - 国連大学
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The UN University, a global think tank and postgraduate teaching organization, is looking for an experienced project manager to join its team in Shibuya, Tokyo.

You must have at least five years of experience in project management and possess a certification in project management methodologies such as Agile, PRINCE2, Scrum or similar.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

Hello, everyone! Do you like cats? I have a cat. I love my cat. And I love the Olympics.

By 2 min read

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

Social media marketer, IT support staff and bilingual project manager among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

Patissier, 2D game illustrator, math teacher and digital marketing consultant among our top picks for this week.

On