2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

Tourism taxi driver, freelance writers, and boutique hotel staff among our top picks for this week!

On Oct 21, 2019

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Customer Service/Tech Support Company: Information Architects Inc.

Information Architects Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan iA, a company specialized in information architecture, app development and web design, is looking for a customer service and tech support person.



You'll act as a point of contact for customers, providing support and troubleshooting for any issues they encounter. You'll be communicating to customers mainly via email, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or inside the company's App Store review section.



Japanese is desirable for internal communication but not essential for the role. Sales and marketing skills are a big plus.



This is a freelance or part-time position. Share this Job Apply Here

Bilingual Secretary Company: 株式会社ハクヨコーポレーション

株式会社ハクヨコーポレーション Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Orangetheory Japan is looking for a secretary for its CEO to help be the connection point between the headquarters in the United States and the franchise in Japan.



Your main duty will be translating documents and emails from Japanese to English, attending and transcribing meetings in Japanese, and managing appointments.



Giving private business English lessons to the CEO will also be part of your duties.



Benefits include transportation, social insurance and rent subsidy. Share this Job Apply Here

Tourism Taxi Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社 Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-Based

¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.



Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.



Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.



You must be legally able to drive in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

Hair Model Company: 株式会社ミルボン

株式会社ミルボン Salary: ¥10,000

¥10,000 Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.



Conditions: You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are acceptable.



Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project. Share this Job Apply Here

Project Coordinator Company: Modis Design Inc.

Modis Design Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Modis Design, a small Tokyo-based communications agency specialized in communication design, is looking for someone with the skills and initiative to coordinate a wide range of English/Japanese language projects.



You must be fluent in Japanese and English. Native-level Korean with fluency in Japanese and English would be ideal. Share this Job Apply Here

Freelance Writers Company: grape Co., Ltd.

grape Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3,500 / Article (Negotiable)

¥3,500 / Article (Negotiable) Location: Nationwide (Remote work)

Nationwide (Remote work) English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grape, a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, is looking for freelance writers to cover Japanese social media trends, translate Japanese articles, do field-reporting, conduct email interviews and write English language articles that introduce interesting aspects of Japan to the rest of the world.



The minimum writing rate would be five articles per week (up to 15 per week), ¥3,500 per article (negotiable and depending on experience).



You must include writing samples in English or submit a sample article with your application. Experience in photography, translation or videography would be a plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales For MailMate (Startup Company) Company: MailMate

MailMate Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.8M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.3M ~ ¥4.8M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan MailMate, a web company specialized in making Japanese postal mail digital, searchable, and accessible globally, is looking for candidates with high potential and desire to grow within the company.



You must have at least two years in a sales position or similar. Share this Job Apply Here

Boutique Hotel/Guest Service Staff Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥233,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥233,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Takayama, Gifu

Takayama, Gifu English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Moving allowance and housing allowance (up to ¥30,000 per month) will be provided to successful candidates upon request for this Guest Service Staff job at a boutique hotel in the picturesque town of Takayama in Gifu Prefecture.



You must have at least three years of work experience, in any industry. No experience in travel or hospitality is required as a three-month training period will be provided. Share this Job Apply Here

Permanent and Seasonal Food & Beverage Service Staff Company: Park Hyatt Niseko

Park Hyatt Niseko Salary: From ¥190,000 / Month

From ¥190,000 / Month Location: Niseko, Hokkaido

Niseko, Hokkaido English: Business

Business Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Park Hyatt Niseko (opening on January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated staff to join the Hyatt family within its Food & Beverage department through one of the below positions as soon as December 1st, 2019:



• Waiter/Waitress

• Chef (position available in all restaurants)

• Team Leader



The benefits: A competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodations to share with your friends, transportation between accommodation and hotel, duty meals, free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more for fun! Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.