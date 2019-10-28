2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
SAP Module Consultants
- Company: MI Recruit
- Salary: ¥1.2M ~ ¥2.0M / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business (from JLPT N3)
- Application: Must live in Tokyo
This is an incredible opportunity for a SAP module consultant in Tokyo with a monthly salary starting from ¥1.2 million.
You must be SD, MM, PP, FI, or CO certified and have a minimum JLPT N3 as internal communications will be done in Japanese.
Personalized Internet Assessor Japan
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.
Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.
The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.
Customer Service/Tech Support
- Company: Information Architects Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Chuo, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
iA, a company specialized in information architecture, app development and web design, is looking for a customer service and tech support person.
You'll act as a point of contact for customers, providing support and troubleshooting for any issues they encounter. You'll be communicating to customers mainly via email, Facebook, Twitter, Reddit or inside the company's App Store review section.
Japanese is desirable for internal communication but not essential for the role. Sales and marketing skills are a big plus.
This is a freelance or part-time position.
Native Indonesian Translator
- Company: Appen
- Salary: $0.015 USD per word
- Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A translator is required for a project developing the speech recognition component of a speech translation application that is targeted for Indonesian speakers visiting/living in Japan.
The text will be in English and must be translated into Indonesian.
You must have traveled or lived in Japan or be familiar with Japanese culture.
Tourism Taxi Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.
Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.
Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.
You must be legally able to drive in Japan.
Hair Model
- Company: 株式会社ミルボン
- Salary: ¥10,000
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hair salon Milbon is developing a new range of products specifically designed for non-Asian hair. They are looking for foreign women to test hair coloring treatments. You will decide which color you want to go for.
Conditions: You must have dyed your hair at least once in the past. Colored hair and grey/white hair are acceptable.
Models will be paid ¥10,000 including transportation. You will need two days to complete the project.
Project Coordinator
- Company: Modis Design Inc.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Modis Design, a small Tokyo-based communications agency specialized in communication design, is looking for someone with the skills and initiative to coordinate a wide range of English/Japanese language projects.
You must be fluent in Japanese and English. Native-level Korean with fluency in Japanese and English would be ideal.
Freelance Writers
- Company: grape Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3,500 / Article (Negotiable)
- Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grape, a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, is looking for freelance writers to cover Japanese social media trends, translate Japanese articles, do field-reporting, conduct email interviews and write English language articles that introduce interesting aspects of Japan to the rest of the world.
The minimum writing rate would be five articles per week (up to 15 per week), ¥3,500 per article (negotiable and depending on experience).
You must include writing samples in English or submit a sample article with your application. Experience in photography, translation or videography would be a plus.
Sales For MailMate (Startup Company)
- Company: MailMate
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥4.8M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MailMate, a web company specialized in making Japanese postal mail digital, searchable, and accessible globally, is looking for candidates with high potential and desire to grow within the company.
You must have at least two years in a sales position or similar.
Multilingual Game Localization (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish)
- Company: 株式会社デジタルハーツ DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Salary: ¥2.2M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Digital Hearts is recruiting experienced translators to localize their video game titles in multiple languages (English, French, German, Italian, Spanish).
You must be native in your desired localization language and have translation experience in the entertainment industry.
Knowledge or experience in using translation tools, such as Trados, MemoQ, WordFast, etc., would be ideal but is not mandatory.
Boutique Hotel/Guest Service Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥233,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Takayama, Gifu
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Moving allowance and housing allowance (up to ¥30,000 per month) will be provided to successful candidates upon request for this Guest Service Staff job at a boutique hotel in the picturesque town of Takayama in Gifu Prefecture.
You must have at least three years of work experience, in any industry. No experience in travel or hospitality is required as a three-month training period will be provided.
Permanent and Seasonal Food & Beverage Service Staff
- Company: Park Hyatt Niseko
- Salary: From ¥190,000 / Month
- Location: Niseko, Hokkaido
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Park Hyatt Niseko (opening on January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated staff to join the Hyatt family within its Food & Beverage department through one of the below positions as soon as December 1st, 2019:
• Waiter/Waitress
• Chef (position available in all restaurants)
• Team Leader
The benefits: A competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodations to share with your friends, transportation between accommodation and hotel, duty meals, free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more!
IT Security Consultant
- Company: TransVision (トランスビジョン株式会社)
- Salary: Salary commensurate with experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Your main duties will be to perform vulnerability testing, risk analyses and security assessments while creating new ways to solve existing production security issues in a progressive multinational environment.
You must have working experience in IT security.
Japanese proficiency is preferred but not mandatory.
