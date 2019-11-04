2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Can you dance, sing or act? Or even all three? Then this is the job for you!



Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ) is the one and only English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan.



YTJ's concept is the fusion of “Entertainment” and “Education.” The company has been growing dramatically over the past few years, and now has 46 studios and over 9,000 members in the Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka areas.



YTJ are now hiring creative and enthusiastic individuals to join the team.

