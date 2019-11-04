Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

Hospitality, marketing, and translation jobs among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

NOVA Co. Ltd.

English Instructors in Osaka

  • Company: NOVA Co. Ltd.
  • Salary: Up to ¥2,590 / 60 minutes, Dependant on lesson type
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.

The branches are generally open 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends. Complete training is provided.

Share this Job
Housing Japan K.K. | ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社

Marketing Associate

  • Company: Housing Japan K.K. | ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社
  • Salary: ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Native
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Marketing Associate will work with the Chief Marketing Officer to create high-quality promotional materials for our website, as well as email marketing, social media, seminars, and print advertising. The goal is to generate inquiries for our business lines: rent, buy, invest.

The ideal candidate will have a creative and open mind, be willing to learn key advertising and marketing practices and ideally, possess strong design and copywriting skills.

Share this Job
学校法人明泉学園

Part-time Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course)

  • Company: 学校法人明泉学園
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tsurukawa Kindergarten has recently started its English immersion class and needs enthusiastic teachers!

The school is urgently looking for native English teachers with a start date of November 2019.

Working hours: Monday – Friday 9:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.

This is a contract with possible promotion and renewal.

Share this Job
合同会社DMM.com

Remote Japanese-English Translator

  • Company: 合同会社DMM.com
  • Salary: ¥2,400 ~ ¥30,000 / Project
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

DMM英会話 なんてuKnow is Japan’s largest Q&A website for English language learners.

On this site, users can ask: “How do you say this in English?”

In order to provide authentic English phrases and sentences that are explained in Japanese, we are looking for native English speakers who are highly proficient in reading and writing in Japanese.

No experience is necessary but is a plus. Training will be provided.

Share this Job
YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社

Kyoto Hotel Receptionist | Urgent Hiring

  • Company: YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社
  • Salary: ¥2.8M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business (JLPT N2)
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

A newly opened hotel in the center of the beautiful city of Kyoto is currently hiring front desk staff and hotel managers.

- No receptionist experience required
- No night shifts
- Permanent contract
- Visa sponsor for students, working holiday visa holders, etc.
- Friendly atmosphere
- Good opportunity for career progression

Share this Job
ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan

Musical Theatre Instructor

  • Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Can you dance, sing or act? Or even all three? Then this is the job for you!

Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ) is the one and only English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan.

YTJ's concept is the fusion of “Entertainment” and “Education.” The company has been growing dramatically over the past few years, and now has 46 studios and over 9,000 members in the Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka areas.

YTJ are now hiring creative and enthusiastic individuals to join the team.

Share this Job
MI Recruit

SAP Module Consultants

  • Company: MI Recruit
  • Salary: ¥1.2M ~ ¥2.0M / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business (from JLPT N3)
  • Application: Must live in Tokyo

This is an incredible opportunity for a SAP module consultant in Tokyo with a monthly salary starting from ¥1.2 million.

You must be SD, MM, PP, FI, or CO certified and have a minimum JLPT N3 as internal communications will be done in Japanese.

Share this Job
Lionbridge

Personalized Internet Assessor Japan

  • Company: Lionbridge
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.

Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.

The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.

Share this Job
Appen

Native Indonesian Translator

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: $0.015 USD per word
  • Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

A translator is required for a project developing the speech recognition component of a speech translation application that is targeted for Indonesian speakers visiting/living in Japan.

The text will be in English and must be translated into Indonesian.

You must have traveled or lived in Japan or be familiar with Japanese culture.

Share this Job
Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社

Tourism Taxi Driver

  • Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社
  • Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.

Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.

Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.

You must be legally able to drive in Japan.

Share this Job
grape Co., Ltd.

Freelance Writers

  • Company: grape Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥3,500 / Article, Negotiable
  • Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Grape, a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, is looking for freelance writers to cover Japanese social media trends, translate Japanese articles, do field-reporting, conduct email interviews and write English language articles that introduce interesting aspects of Japan to the rest of the world.

The minimum writing rate would be five articles per week (up to 15 per week), ¥3,500 per article (negotiable and depending on experience).

You must include writing samples in English or submit a sample article with your application. Experience in photography, translation or videography would be a plus.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Internet assessor, native Indonesian translator and freelance writer among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan With No Japanese Required – Week 43, 2019

Bartender/DJ in Tokyo, marketing team leader in Osaka and English instructor in Fukui among our top picks for jobs that don't need Japanese ability.

On

Work
Work

How Much Does a Foreign Engineer Make in Japan in 2019?

Understaffing and Japan’s tourism boom are creating openings–even for the inexperienced–in IT engineering jobs for foreigners.

By 6 min read