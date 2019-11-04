2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
English Instructors in Osaka
- Company: NOVA Co. Ltd.
- Salary: Up to ¥2,590 / 60 minutes, Dependant on lesson type
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nova is a group of English conversation schools that offers language services to students of all ages and abilities through its three main brands—branch lessons, Multimedia Center lessons (lessons taught over a videoconferencing system) and Nova Junior.
The branches are generally open 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 6:30 p.m. on weekends. Complete training is provided.
Marketing Associate
- Company: Housing Japan K.K. | ハウジング・ジャパン株式会社
- Salary: ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable, Depending on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Marketing Associate will work with the Chief Marketing Officer to create high-quality promotional materials for our website, as well as email marketing, social media, seminars, and print advertising. The goal is to generate inquiries for our business lines: rent, buy, invest.
The ideal candidate will have a creative and open mind, be willing to learn key advertising and marketing practices and ideally, possess strong design and copywriting skills.
Part-time Kindergarten Teacher (English Immersion Course)
- Company: 学校法人明泉学園
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tsurukawa Kindergarten has recently started its English immersion class and needs enthusiastic teachers!
The school is urgently looking for native English teachers with a start date of November 2019.
Working hours: Monday – Friday 9:15 a.m. until 3:15 p.m.
This is a contract with possible promotion and renewal.
Remote Japanese-English Translator
- Company: 合同会社DMM.com
- Salary: ¥2,400 ~ ¥30,000 / Project
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
DMM英会話 なんてuKnow is Japan’s largest Q&A website for English language learners.
On this site, users can ask: “How do you say this in English?”
In order to provide authentic English phrases and sentences that are explained in Japanese, we are looking for native English speakers who are highly proficient in reading and writing in Japanese.
No experience is necessary but is a plus. Training will be provided.
Kyoto Hotel Receptionist | Urgent Hiring
- Company: YAMAGATA INTECH株式会社
- Salary: ¥2.8M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business (JLPT N2)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A newly opened hotel in the center of the beautiful city of Kyoto is currently hiring front desk staff and hotel managers.
- No receptionist experience required
- No night shifts
- Permanent contract
- Visa sponsor for students, working holiday visa holders, etc.
- Friendly atmosphere
- Good opportunity for career progression
Musical Theatre Instructor
- Company: ユースシアタージャパン株式会社 | Youth Theatre Japan
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Can you dance, sing or act? Or even all three? Then this is the job for you!
Youth Theatre Japan (YTJ) is the one and only English Theater Company for the younger generation in Japan.
YTJ's concept is the fusion of “Entertainment” and “Education.” The company has been growing dramatically over the past few years, and now has 46 studios and over 9,000 members in the Kanto, Kansai, Chubu and Fukuoka areas.
YTJ are now hiring creative and enthusiastic individuals to join the team.
SAP Module Consultants
- Company: MI Recruit
- Salary: ¥1.2M ~ ¥2.0M / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business (from JLPT N3)
- Application: Must live in Tokyo
This is an incredible opportunity for a SAP module consultant in Tokyo with a monthly salary starting from ¥1.2 million.
You must be SD, MM, PP, FI, or CO certified and have a minimum JLPT N3 as internal communications will be done in Japanese.
Personalized Internet Assessor Japan
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.
Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.
The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.
Native Indonesian Translator
- Company: Appen
- Salary: $0.015 USD per word
- Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
A translator is required for a project developing the speech recognition component of a speech translation application that is targeted for Indonesian speakers visiting/living in Japan.
The text will be in English and must be translated into Indonesian.
You must have traveled or lived in Japan or be familiar with Japanese culture.
Tourism Taxi Driver
- Company: Hinomaru Taxi | 日の丸交通株式会社
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥7.8M / Year, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The famous Japanese taxi company Hinomaru is hiring taxi drivers specifically for tourists.
Benefits include four weeks of fully paid training. All cars have built-in navigation systems, which you will be trained to use.
Workdays will not exceed four days per week as they are very strict about work safety rules.
You must be legally able to drive in Japan.
Freelance Writers
- Company: grape Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3,500 / Article, Negotiable
- Location: Nationwide (Remote work)
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Grape, a website dedicated to sharing interesting content related to Japan, is looking for freelance writers to cover Japanese social media trends, translate Japanese articles, do field-reporting, conduct email interviews and write English language articles that introduce interesting aspects of Japan to the rest of the world.
The minimum writing rate would be five articles per week (up to 15 per week), ¥3,500 per article (negotiable and depending on experience).
You must include writing samples in English or submit a sample article with your application. Experience in photography, translation or videography would be a plus.
