2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

Real Estate Agent
- Company: Bridge Life Real Estates | ブリッジライフ
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥760,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission-based
- Location: Saitama City, Saitama
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Bridge Life is looking for English and Japanese speaking real estate agents to join their office in Saitama City. Your duties will include finding and signing foreigner-friendly apartments in your assigned area.
Aviation Industry Account Manager
- Company: Jet Support Services, Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an account manager, you will be working closely with the Director of Business Development for Government Accounts in all phases of the business development process.
This includes everything from the identification and capture of sales prospects to the proposal, win, and execution of our services.
Your role will be to act as the primary in-country technical contact, assisting the client and the operator with timely and accurate responses to technical, program, and financial questions.
You must therefore be fluent or native in both Japanese and English (reading, writing and speaking).
Public School ALT - Interviews in USA and UK
- Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Altia Central is looking for assistant language teachers (ALT) for public schools across Japan. Your main duty will be to assist Japanese teachers, help provide enjoyable and energetic lessons, and interact with the students both inside and outside the classroom.
Interviews will be held in New York (USA), Tampa (USA), Chicago (USA), Cincinnati (USA), Austin (USA), Brisbane (Australia), Melbourne (Australia) and London (UK).
Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Commission-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Game Localization Testers
- Company: 株式会社デジタルハーツ DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.
You must be native in either English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
International Exchange Office Staff
- Company: 東京経済大学
- Salary: ¥3.8M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The prestigious Tokyo Keizai University is looking for staff to undertake secretarial tasks to help their international exchange office.
Your main duty will be editing and translating emails and official correspondence in English, as well as supporting students on campus.
You must have a JLPT N1 level or have work experience involving communication in Japanese for at least 2 years.
Guest Services & Accommodation Operations Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AJ Interbridge, a company specializing in international hospitality and tourism, is looking to expand their team at their property in Kyoto.
Your main duty will be to manage reservations and handle communication by phone, email or at the reception desk with customers.
Benefits include housing support and moving allowance, employee discount, visa sponsorship, and family allowance if you have dependents.
Specialist in Law and Business Development
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sonoda & Kobayashi is looking for a motivated professional willing to contribute to the internationalization and business development process of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm.
Your main duties will be to manage existing client relations and develop business opportunities.
Mobile Search Reviewer
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Mobile Search Reviewer, your ultimate goal will be to evaluate websites and products to help the client to make desktop and mobile internet search more exciting, relevant and interesting for all end-users in Japan.
You must be familiar with Google products and be an Android user or know how to use Android devices.
