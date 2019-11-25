2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
React JS Front-End Developer
- Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tamachi, Tokyo
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This company is looking for a front-end developer to join its new team located in Tamachi, Tokyo.
You will be implementing, maintaining and delivering quality websites for new projects.
Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3 or any modern web application frameworks will be a huge plus.
You must be proficient in at least one programming language: Node.js, JavaScript, Dart etc.
Public School ALT - Interviews in USA and UK
- Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Altia Central is looking for assistant language teachers (ALT) for public schools across Japan. Your main duty will be to assist Japanese teachers, help provide enjoyable and energetic lessons, and interact with the students both inside and outside the classroom.
Interviews will be held in New York (USA), Tampa (USA), Chicago (USA), Cincinnati (USA), Austin (USA), Brisbane (Australia), Melbourne (Australia) and London (UK).
Guest Services & Accommodation Operations Staff
- Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.
- Salary: ¥225,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AJ Interbridge, a company specializing in international hospitality and tourism, is looking to expand their team at their property in Kyoto.
Your main duty will be to manage reservations and handle communication by phone, email or at the reception desk with customers.
Benefits include housing support and moving allowance, employee discount, visa sponsorship, and family allowance if you have dependents.
Executive Assistant to CEO
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law | 園田・小林特許業務法人
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This Japanese law firm is looking for a new secretary for its CEO to join its office in Shinjuku.
Your main duty will be scheduling meetings, visits and general matters, and handling all communications.
Business trip assistance will also be part of your duties.
You must be fluent in both English and Japanese and have at least three years of office work experience.
Game Localization Testers
- Company: 株式会社デジタルハーツ | DIGITAL Hearts CO., LTD
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.
You must be native in either English, Chinese, French, Spanish, Italian or Portuguese.
You will be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
Digital Advertisement Assessor
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
For this role, you must be a native Japanese speaker.
Your main duty will be to review and give feedback on a wide range of digital advertisements you can find online.
You must be a daily internet user and have lived for at least three years in Japan.
PC Support
- Company: On Site Support Services Tokyo
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This company is looking for an on-site IT support person to handle user incidents, PC refreshment, migration, and new PC deployments.
You will be conducting support operations on a day-to-day basis.
Exhibitions & Events Account Manager
- Company: Idea International Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Toyonaka, Osaka
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Idea International, an exhibition/event management company based in Osaka, is looking for an account manager for immediate hire!
You must have business-level Japanese (JLPT N2). Additional language abilities such as Dutch, French or German are a significant plus. Experience in exhibition, hospitality or event would be preferable.
Personalized Internet Assessor
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.
Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.
The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.
