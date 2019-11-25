2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.



Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.



The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.

