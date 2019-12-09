Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

Economic researcher, events account manager and front-end developer among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

40-40

Bilingual Customer Service Representatives

  • Company: 40-40
  • Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Commission Based
  • Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.

Share this Job
アクティブ・コネクター株式会社

Recruitment Consultant

  • Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社
  • Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month、 Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.

Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.

Share this Job
Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Economic Researcher

  • Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
  • Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is looking for an economic researcher to collect and analyze data, and prepare studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and Japan.

Japanese or Arabic language abilities are preferable.

Share this Job
List Sotheby's International Realty

React JS Front-End Developer

  • Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tamachi, Tokyo
  • English: Basic
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This company is looking for a front-end developer to join its new team located in Tamachi, Tokyo.

You will be implementing, maintaining and delivering quality websites for new projects.

Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3 or any modern web application frameworks will be a huge plus.

You must be proficient in at least one programming language: Node.js, JavaScript, Dart, etc.

Share this Job
Altia Central |株式会社 アルティアセントラル

Public School ALT

  • Company: Altia Central |株式会社 アルティアセントラル
  • Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
  • Location: Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Altia Central is looking for assistant language teachers (ALT) for public schools across Japan. Your main duty will be to assist Japanese teachers, help provide enjoyable and energetic lessons, and interact with the students both inside and outside the classroom.

Share this Job
Military Auto Source

Independent Sales Representative

  • Company: Military Auto Source
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
  • Location: Nationwide
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.

You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.

Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.

Share this Job

PC Support

  • Company: On Site Support Services Tokyo
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This company is looking for an on-site IT support person to handle user incidents, PC refreshment, migration, and new PC deployments.

You will be conducting support operations on a day-to-day basis.

Share this Job
Idea International Inc.

Exhibitions & Events Account Manager

  • Company: Idea International Inc.
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Toyonaka, Osaka
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Idea International, an exhibition/event management company based in Osaka, is looking for an account manager for immediate hire!

You must have business-level Japanese (JLPT N2). Additional language abilities such as Dutch, French or German are a significant plus. Experience in exhibitions, hospitality or events would be preferable.

Share this Job
Lionbridge

Personalized Internet Assessor

  • Company: Lionbridge
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.

Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.

The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 49, 2019

Writer and Content Manager for our very own GPlus Media among the top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

Economic researcher, events account manager and remote internet assessor among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 48, 2019

Travel videographer, video games translator and kindergarten teacher among this week's top picks for jobs in Japan open to candidates abroad.

On