2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

Bilingual Customer Service Representatives
- Company: 40-40
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Commission Based
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
40-40, an all-in-one business solutions firm specializing in multi-channel marketing, is looking for a customer service representative to join its team located in Shibuya, Tokyo.
Proven Japanese language ability is a must, although a low level of kanji comprehension is acceptable as most of the work will be done on a PC. Customers are strictly English-speaking individuals but you will also work closely with the Japanese back-end staff who will assist in providing the services requested.
Recruitment Consultant
- Company: アクティブ・コネクター株式会社
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month、 Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a growing business, Active Connector is currently looking for a recruitment consultant who will be dedicated to helping fellow foreigners find their "ikigai" (way of life) in Japan.
Your main duties will include providing career consulting session to users in English as well as introducing them to jobs that match their profile and expectations.
Economic Researcher
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is looking for an economic researcher to collect and analyze data, and prepare studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and Japan.
Japanese or Arabic language abilities are preferable.
React JS Front-End Developer
- Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tamachi, Tokyo
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This company is looking for a front-end developer to join its new team located in Tamachi, Tokyo.
You will be implementing, maintaining and delivering quality websites for new projects.
Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3 or any modern web application frameworks will be a huge plus.
You must be proficient in at least one programming language: Node.js, JavaScript, Dart, etc.
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central |株式会社 アルティアセントラル
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Altia Central is looking for assistant language teachers (ALT) for public schools across Japan. Your main duty will be to assist Japanese teachers, help provide enjoyable and energetic lessons, and interact with the students both inside and outside the classroom.
Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Nationwide
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.
You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.
Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.
PC Support
- Company: On Site Support Services Tokyo
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This company is looking for an on-site IT support person to handle user incidents, PC refreshment, migration, and new PC deployments.
You will be conducting support operations on a day-to-day basis.
Exhibitions & Events Account Manager
- Company: Idea International Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Toyonaka, Osaka
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Idea International, an exhibition/event management company based in Osaka, is looking for an account manager for immediate hire!
You must have business-level Japanese (JLPT N2). Additional language abilities such as Dutch, French or German are a significant plus. Experience in exhibitions, hospitality or events would be preferable.
Personalized Internet Assessor
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
You will be reviewing online search results in order to improve client content and quality. You will be required to provide feedback and analysis on content found in search engine results and provide ratings on their relevance to the search terms used.
Another aspect of this role will involve reviewing the language used in the search results by examining grammar, tone and cultural relevance.
The work schedule is flexible from 10 to 20 hours a week. You must have an Android smartphone or an iPhone.
