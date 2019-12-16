2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Economic Researcher
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Preferrable
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is looking for an economic researcher to collect and analyze data, and prepare studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and Japan.
Japanese or Arabic language abilities are preferable.
Japan Travel Planner
- Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン
- Salary: ¥2.6M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Destination Asia, Japan's most exciting inbound travel specialist, is looking for an experienced Travel Planner to design and organize amazing holidays for clients.
The successful candidate will have a passion for Japan and proven experience in the hospitality industry.
You must be proficient in Japanese as you will contact hotels, local professionals, guides, restaurants and transport providers in Japan.
Full-time and Seasonal Hotel Staff in Hokkaido
- Industries: Hotel, Resort Management, Tourism, Travel, Hospitality
- Position Available: 4
Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff / Food & Beverage Service / Hotel Operations
The Park Hyatt Niseko (opening January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated and fun staff to join the Hyatt family through one of the below positions:
• Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff
• Hotel Operations
• Food and Beverage Services
They offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodation to share with your friends, transportation between your accommodation and the hotel, and meals while working.
But the best perk of all? Free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more!
English Teacher
- Company: Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
- Location: Nationwide
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
One of the top-paying English conversational schools in Japan (according to Glassdoor), Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout the country.
Amity is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.
Benefits include a competitive minimum salary for first-year teachers, visa sponsorship, subsidized housing, and subsidized corporate health insurance.
Indonesian Instructor
- Company: CTS - Osaka | 株式会社シー・ティー・エス
- Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour
- Location: Himeji, Hyogo
- English: Not required
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
CTS is looking for a native Indonesian speaker to teach Indonesian in beginner classes.
You must have experience in teaching and currently live in the Kansai region.
Corporate Sales
- Company: Randstad (ランスタッド株式会社)
- Salary: ¥3.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A Tokyo real estate firm is looking for someone to join their growing international team that focuses on the sales of company dorms and apartments to corporate English-speaking clients.
No prior experience or knowledge in real estate is required as the company will provide all necessary training.
Kids English Teacher (Kobe)
- Company: Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Kobe, Hyogo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Universal Campus is looking for English teachers for its English conversational schools located in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.
Working days go from Tuesday to Saturday with Sunday and Monday off. Training will be provided.
Each class has a maximum of 8 students, the average being 3-6 students.
Marketing Strategist
- Company: 株式会社アスカ
- Salary: ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asuka is looking for a marketing strategist for one of its clients in the e-commerce industry.
Your main duty will be to analyze data to determine the company promotion strategy and help expand their business to the world.
You must have experience managing large-scale data and be a proactive, self-motivated person.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.