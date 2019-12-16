2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

Marketing strategist, economic researcher and Indonesian instructor among our top picks for this week!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Economic Researcher Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Preferrable

Preferrable Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is looking for an economic researcher to collect and analyze data, and prepare studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and Japan.



Japan Travel Planner Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン Salary: ¥2.6M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable

¥2.6M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia, Japan's most exciting inbound travel specialist, is looking for an experienced Travel Planner to design and organize amazing holidays for clients.



The successful candidate will have a passion for Japan and proven experience in the hospitality industry.



Full-time and Seasonal Hotel Staff in Hokkaido Industries: Hotel, Resort Management, Tourism, Travel, Hospitality

Position Available: 4 Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff / Food & Beverage Service / Hotel Operations

The Park Hyatt Niseko (opening January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated and fun staff to join the Hyatt family through one of the below positions:



• Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff

• Hotel Operations

• Food and Beverage Services



They offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodation to share with your friends, transportation between your accommodation and the hotel, and meals while working.



English Teacher Company: Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー

Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month

¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month Location: Nationwide

Nationwide English: Native

Native Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK One of the top-paying English conversational schools in Japan (according to Glassdoor), Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout the country.



Amity is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.



Indonesian Instructor Company: CTS - Osaka | 株式会社シー・ティー・エス

CTS - Osaka | 株式会社シー・ティー・エス Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour

¥3,000 / Hour Location: Himeji, Hyogo

Himeji, Hyogo English: Not required

Not required Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan CTS is looking for a native Indonesian speaker to teach Indonesian in beginner classes.



Corporate Sales Company: Randstad (ランスタッド株式会社)

Randstad (ランスタッド株式会社) Salary: ¥3.0M / Year

¥3.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan A Tokyo real estate firm is looking for someone to join their growing international team that focuses on the sales of company dorms and apartments to corporate English-speaking clients.



Kids English Teacher (Kobe) Company: Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進

Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進 Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kobe, Hyogo

Kobe, Hyogo English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Universal Campus is looking for English teachers for its English conversational schools located in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.



Working days go from Tuesday to Saturday with Sunday and Monday off. Training will be provided.



Marketing Strategist Company: 株式会社アスカ

株式会社アスカ Salary: ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asuka is looking for a marketing strategist for one of its clients in the e-commerce industry.



Your main duty will be to analyze data to determine the company promotion strategy and help expand their business to the world.



