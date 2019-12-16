Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

Marketing strategist, economic researcher and Indonesian instructor among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Economic Researcher

  • Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
  • Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Preferrable
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates is looking for an economic researcher to collect and analyze data, and prepare studies related to bilateral relations and the volume of trade between the UAE and Japan.

Japanese or Arabic language abilities are preferable.

Share this Job
Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Japan Travel Planner

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン
  • Salary: ¥2.6M ~ ¥3.3M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Destination Asia, Japan's most exciting inbound travel specialist, is looking for an experienced Travel Planner to design and organize amazing holidays for clients.

The successful candidate will have a passion for Japan and proven experience in the hospitality industry.

You must be proficient in Japanese as you will contact hotels, local professionals, guides, restaurants and transport providers in Japan.

Share this Job

Full-time and Seasonal Hotel Staff in Hokkaido

  • Industries: Hotel, Resort Management, Tourism, Travel, Hospitality
  • Position Available: 4

    Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff / Food & Beverage Service / Hotel Operations

The Park Hyatt Niseko (opening January 20, 2020) is looking for motivated and fun staff to join the Hyatt family through one of the below positions:

• Fitness, Wellness & Spa Staff
• Hotel Operations
• Food and Beverage Services

They offer a competitive salary, subsidized brand new accommodation to share with your friends, transportation between your accommodation and the hotel, and meals while working.

But the best perk of all? Free ski passes as well as discounts on ski rentals and much more!

Share this Company
See available positions
Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー

English Teacher

  • Company: Amity Corporation | こども英会話専門校 アミティー
  • Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month
  • Location: Nationwide
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

One of the top-paying English conversational schools in Japan (according to Glassdoor), Amity has been providing international teaching opportunities for more than four decades at 85 branch schools throughout the country.

Amity is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with children.

Benefits include a competitive minimum salary for first-year teachers, visa sponsorship, subsidized housing, and subsidized corporate health insurance.

Share this Job
CTS - Osaka | 株式会社シー・ティー・エス

Indonesian Instructor

  • Company: CTS - Osaka | 株式会社シー・ティー・エス
  • Salary: ¥3,000 / Hour
  • Location: Himeji, Hyogo
  • English: Not required
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

CTS is looking for a native Indonesian speaker to teach Indonesian in beginner classes.

You must have experience in teaching and currently live in the Kansai region.

Share this Job
Randstad (ランスタッド株式会社)

Corporate Sales

  • Company: Randstad (ランスタッド株式会社)
  • Salary: ¥3.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

A Tokyo real estate firm is looking for someone to join their growing international team that focuses on the sales of company dorms and apartments to corporate English-speaking clients.

No prior experience or knowledge in real estate is required as the company will provide all necessary training.

Share this Job
Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進

Kids English Teacher (Kobe)

  • Company: Universal Campus | 株式会社 京 進
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Kobe, Hyogo
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Universal Campus is looking for English teachers for its English conversational schools located in Kobe, Hyogo Prefecture.

Working days go from Tuesday to Saturday with Sunday and Monday off. Training will be provided.

Each class has a maximum of 8 students, the average being 3-6 students.

Share this Job
株式会社アスカ

Marketing Strategist

  • Company: 株式会社アスカ
  • Salary: ¥5.5M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Asuka is looking for a marketing strategist for one of its clients in the e-commerce industry.

Your main duty will be to analyze data to determine the company promotion strategy and help expand their business to the world.

You must have experience managing large-scale data and be a proactive, self-motivated person.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Types of ALT That Teach English in Japan

Which one are you?

By 3 min read

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 50, 2019

English teacher, video games translator and Vietnamese-speaking sales rep among our top picks for this week!

On

Work
Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

Economic researcher, events account manager and front-end developer among our top picks for this week!

On