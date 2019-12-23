2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

Jobs in marketing and UX design among our top picks to see us out for 2019, baby!

On Dec 23, 2019

UX/UI Designer Company: Information Architects Inc.

Information Architects Inc. Salary: ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Information Architects (iA) is looking for talented UX/UI designers to join their team ASAP.



Your main duty will be to develop interfaces that offer a great user experience while understanding and answering their needs. You'll work on a wide range of interfaces such as websites, web-based applications or apps.



You must have experience as a UX/UI designer and have knowledge of integration processes and data architecture.



Mobile Search Reviewer Company: Lionbridge

Lionbridge Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Mobile Search Reviewer, your ultimate goal will be to evaluate websites and products to help the client to make desktop and mobile internet search more exciting, relevant and interesting for all end-users in Japan.



Marketing and Member Relations Manager Company: International Bankers Association of Japan | 般社団法人国際銀行協会

International Bankers Association of Japan | 般社団法人国際銀行協会 Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Chiyoda, Tokyo

Chiyoda, Tokyo English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Your main duty will be coordinating IBA Japan’s extensive seminar program.



You will be engaged in activities to raise the awareness of the association by maintaining IBA's website and social media outlets and developing marketing materials to boost the brand and its activities.



You must have a university degree as well as work experience in financial services, marketing or PR, government, NPO or similar.



Administrative/Technical Support Staff Company: SuperOx Japan LLC

SuperOx Japan LLC Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥700,000 / Month Location: Sagamihara, Kanagawa

Sagamihara, Kanagawa English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan R&D tech company SuperOx is looking for administrative and technical support staff.



People with technical and engineering education are strongly encouraged to apply.



Account Executive - M&I Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable Location: Ginza, Tokyo

Ginza, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia Japan is currently looking for a smart, creative, client-focused person to work in our Meetings and Incentives (M&I) team.



You are an enthusiastic communicator who can put together creative and on-point proposals based on a client brief. You are able to research new and exciting activities, venues, and restaurants in Tokyo and throughout Japan.



Marketing Analyst Company: Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部

Pasona Global | 株式会社パソナ グローバル事業本部 Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan A video game company is looking for a bilingual English/Japanese marketing analyst in Tokyo.



Your main tasks will include conducting surveys, analyzing data from diverse sources as well as making reports and presentations. You'll interact with overseas market companies and clients, too.



