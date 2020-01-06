2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

Engineering at LINE Japan and marketing for a famous jewelry brand in Kyoto among our top picks for this week!

On Jan 6, 2020

Part-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide Company: X-Kart Inc

X-Kart Inc Salary: ¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.



Applicants must have a valid driver's license for Japan.

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK The no. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English-speaking development engineers to join their team in Fukuoka.



No Japanese required but you must be motivated to learn.



No Japanese required but you must be motivated to learn.

You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).

Customer Service & Marketing Researcher Company: NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄

NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄 Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native

Native Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan NIWAKA, a luxury brand that offers high fashion and bridal jewelry, is looking for a Customer Service and Marketing Researcher to join their team in Kyoto.



Your main duty will be handling inquiries and orders from overseas customers, performing marketing research on the jewelry market, analyzing customer behavior and building the English content on the company website.

UX/UI Designer Company: Information Architects Inc.

Information Architects Inc. Salary: ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Information Architects (iA) is looking for talented UX/UI designers to join their team ASAP.



Your main duty will be to develop interfaces that offer a great user experience while understanding and answering their needs. You'll work on a wide range of interfaces such as websites, web-based applications or apps.



You must have experience as a UX/UI designer and have knowledge of integration processes and data architecture.



Japanese fluency is required.

Account Executive - M&I Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable Location: Ginza, Tokyo

Ginza, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business

Business Application: Must currently reside in Japan Destination Asia Japan is currently looking for a smart, creative, client-focused person to work in our Meetings and Incentives (M&I) team.



You are an enthusiastic communicator who can put together creative and on-point proposals based on a client brief. You are able to research new and exciting activities, venues, and restaurants in Tokyo and throughout Japan.



You have excellent written and oral communication skills in English, and a very good knowledge of Japanese.

Development Engineer (Server-side) at LINE Company: LINE Fukuoka

LINE Fukuoka Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: Business

Business Application: Overseas applications OK LINE Japan is looking for server-side development engineers with English and Japanese proficiency.



You will be operating and performing API/web application development work for server-side features of LINE's services as well as apps such as "LINE Creators Market", "LINE Fortune", "LINE Surveys", "LINE Part-Time Jobs", "LINE Financial", and more.

