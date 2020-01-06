Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 1

Engineering at LINE Japan and marketing for a famous jewelry brand in Kyoto among our top picks for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.

X-Kart Inc

Part-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide

  • Company: X-Kart Inc
  • Salary: ¥1,020 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

X-Kart, the company offering tours of Tokyo in go-karts with customers dressed in costumes, is looking for part-time tour guides to entertain and show customers around Tokyo.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license for Japan.

LINE Fukuoka

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE

  • Company: LINE Fukuoka
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The no. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English-speaking development engineers to join their team in Fukuoka.

No Japanese required but you must be motivated to learn.

You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).

NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄

Customer Service & Marketing Researcher

  • Company: NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄
  • Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

NIWAKA, a luxury brand that offers high fashion and bridal jewelry, is looking for a Customer Service and Marketing Researcher to join their team in Kyoto.

Your main duty will be handling inquiries and orders from overseas customers, performing marketing research on the jewelry market, analyzing customer behavior and building the English content on the company website.

Information Architects Inc.

UX/UI Designer

  • Company: Information Architects Inc.
  • Salary: ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Chuo, Tokyo
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Information Architects (iA) is looking for talented UX/UI designers to join their team ASAP.

Your main duty will be to develop interfaces that offer a great user experience while understanding and answering their needs. You'll work on a wide range of interfaces such as websites, web-based applications or apps.

You must have experience as a UX/UI designer and have knowledge of integration processes and data architecture.

Japanese fluency is required.

Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン

Account Executive - M&I

  • Company: Destination Asia Japan | ディスティネーションアジアジャパン
  • Salary: ¥3.1M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Ginza, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Destination Asia Japan is currently looking for a smart, creative, client-focused person to work in our Meetings and Incentives (M&I) team.

You are an enthusiastic communicator who can put together creative and on-point proposals based on a client brief. You are able to research new and exciting activities, venues, and restaurants in Tokyo and throughout Japan.

You have excellent written and oral communication skills in English, and a very good knowledge of Japanese.

LINE Fukuoka

Development Engineer (Server-side) at LINE

  • Company: LINE Fukuoka
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Business
  • Japanese: Business
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

LINE Japan is looking for server-side development engineers with English and Japanese proficiency.

You will be operating and performing API/web application development work for server-side features of LINE’s services as well as apps such as "LINE Creators Market”, “LINE Fortune”, “LINE Surveys”, “LINE Part-Time Jobs”, "LINE Financial", and more.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

