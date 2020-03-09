2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
MICE Sales Manager
- Company: 公益財団法人 福岡観光コンベンションビューロー
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The deadline for this full-time position as a MICE sales manager in Fukuoka is coming up on March 13!
Your main duties will include working to attract organizers and secretariats of international conferences and participating in MICE trade fairs in Japan and overseas.
Get your application in now, before it's too late!
System Developer
- Company: Sun Vertex
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Gunma, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sun Vertex will provide full relocation support for this system developer position in Gunma Prefecture.
Your main role will be the maintenance and design of a financial system. You must have professional experience using either Shell scripting, HTML, or Java.
Company housing, transportation allowance, and visa renewal fees will be provided.
Research Assistant
- Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.
In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.
You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).
Full Time Preschool English Teacher
- Company: Oblige International Preschool (オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system
- Location: Gifu City, Gifu
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.
Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.
Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.
Project Manager
- Company: OSF Global Services
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
OSF Global Services is looking for a Project Manager to coordinate the entire life cycle of projects within its e-commerce department.
You need at least two years' experience in a project manager role. Knowledge about agile management methodologies would be a big plus.
Operating Staff
- Company: 株式会社PLANETS
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
- Location: Toyosu, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.
Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.
Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.
ICT Operations and Support Engineer
- Company: United Nations University (国連大学)
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The United Nations University, providing research on global problems such as human survival, conflict prevention, development, and welfare, is looking for a support engineer to identify, diagnose, remediate, and document helpdesk and system issues on a daily basis.
Mechanical Engineer
- Company: Sunvertex
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.
Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance, and relocation support.
