Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

Positions in Fukuoka, Niigata, and Tokyo are among our top jobs for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

公益財団法人　福岡観光コンベンションビューロー

MICE Sales Manager

  • Company: 公益財団法人　福岡観光コンベンションビューロー
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The deadline for this full-time position as a MICE sales manager in Fukuoka is coming up on March 13!

Your main duties will include working to attract organizers and secretariats of international conferences and participating in MICE trade fairs in Japan and overseas.

Get your application in now, before it's too late!

Share this Job
Sun Vertex

System Developer

  • Company: Sun Vertex
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Location: Gunma, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sun Vertex will provide full relocation support for this system developer position in Gunma Prefecture.

Your main role will be the maintenance and design of a financial system. You must have professional experience using either Shell scripting, HTML, or Java.

Company housing, transportation allowance, and visa renewal fees will be provided.

Share this Job
Asia Pacific Initiative

Research Assistant

  • Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.

In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.

You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).

Share this Job
Oblige International Preschool　(オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)

Full Time Preschool English Teacher

  • Company: Oblige International Preschool　(オブリージュインターナショナルプリスクール)
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥285,000 / Month, Incentives system
  • Location: Gifu City, Gifu
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is an urgent job offer for a native English teacher to start in April 2020.

Oblige International Preschool located in Gifu City emphasizes creating the curriculum together with teachers. The company will provide visa sponsorship/renewal and transportation fees.

Previous experience in teaching is highly valued but not mandatory for this position.

Share this Job
OSF Global Services

Project Manager

  • Company: OSF Global Services
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

OSF Global Services is looking for a Project Manager to coordinate the entire life cycle of projects within its e-commerce department.

You need at least two years' experience in a project manager role. Knowledge about agile management methodologies would be a big plus.

Share this Job
株式会社PLANETS

Operating Staff

  • Company: 株式会社PLANETS
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,450 / Hour
  • Location: Toyosu, Tokyo
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

TeamLab, the Instagram famous digital art group, is recruiting English speaking operation staff to join its "Planets" facility in Toyosu.

Your main duties will be ticket reception, maintenance, and guidance of foreign visitors. Schedules start from three days per week or more depending on your availability.

Benefits include full social insurance, transportation allowance up to ¥30,000/month, additional compensation for overtime or late-night, and employee discounts for drinks and food on-site.

Share this Job
United Nations University (国連大学)

ICT Operations and Support Engineer

  • Company: United Nations University (国連大学)
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

The United Nations University, providing research on global problems such as human survival, conflict prevention, development, and welfare, is looking for a support engineer to identify, diagnose, remediate, and document helpdesk and system issues on a daily basis.

Share this Job
Sunvertex

Mechanical Engineer

  • Company: Sunvertex
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Location: Niigata, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: None
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sun Vertex, a manufacturer of electronic components for smartphones, tablets, and vehicles, is looking for mechanical engineers with experience using AutoCAD 2D/3D, catia V5, etc.

Benefits include company housing, transportation allowance, and relocation support.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 9, 2020

No Japanese, no problem. Engineering and translation jobs are among our top picks for this week!

On

Learn
Learn

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

When in Japan, do like the Japanese.

By 1 min read

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Urgent English teachers, project manager, operation staff and MICE sales assistant positions among our top jobs this week!

On