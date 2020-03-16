2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.



In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.



You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).

