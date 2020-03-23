Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

IT developers, sales managers and research assistants among our top jobs for this week!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

List Sotheby's International Realty

JS/Dart Software Developer

  • Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a back-end/full stack developer, you will be implementing and maintaining a quality website and applications for global projects.

You must be able to show a portfolio on Github or other website developing experience.

Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Dart and Flutter is a huge plus.

公益財団法人　福岡観光コンベンションビューロー

MICE Sales Manager

  • Company: 公益財団法人　福岡観光コンベンションビューロー
  • Salary: ¥6.0M / Year
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Your main duties in this position will include working to attract organizers and secretariats of international conferences and participating in MICE trade fairs in Japan and overseas.

Sun Vertex

System Developer

  • Company: Sun Vertex
  • Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
  • Location: Gunma, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sun Vertex will provide full relocation support for this system developer position in Gunma Prefecture.

Your main role will be the maintenance and design of a financial system. You must have professional experience using either Shell scripting, HTML, or Java.

Company housing, transportation allowance, and visa renewal fees will be provided.

Asia Pacific Initiative

Research Assistant

  • Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.

In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.

Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.

You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).

Military Auto Source

Independent Sales Representative

  • Company: Military Auto Source
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.

You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.

Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

