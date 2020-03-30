2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Associate Producer for Otome Games
- Company: ZigZaGame Inc.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent or Native level
- Japanese: Preferred but not mandatory
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ZigZaGame is looking for an associate producer to join the development team for its new Otome game, "Tokyo Debunker" to be launched in 2020.
In this position, you will support team members across various divisions and departments both internal and external.
Native-level English and a bachelor's degree is a must. Proficiency in Japanese or Native-level Chinese would be a BIG plus.
JS/Dart Software Developer
- Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a back-end/full stack developer, you will be implementing and maintaining a quality website and applications for global projects.
You must be able to show a portfolio on Github or other website developing experience.
Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Dart and Flutter is a huge plus.
Assistant Director of Marketing and Admissions
- Company: Nagoya University of Commerce and Business
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Nagoya University of Commerce and Business is looking for someone to work as an assistant to its Marketing Director.
You will be responsible for the recruitment of all incoming students by making presentations at junior high schools and attending recruitment events in Japan and overseas.
This position requires domestic travel so you must be able to legally drive in Japan.
An airfare allowance will be provided for overseas candidates!
System Developer
- Company: Sun Vertex
- Salary: ¥2.7M ~ ¥4.0M / Year
- Location: Gunma, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sun Vertex will provide full relocation support for this system developer position in Gunma Prefecture.
Your main role will be the maintenance and design of a financial system. You must have professional experience using either Shell scripting, HTML, or Java.
Company housing, transportation allowance, and visa renewal fees will be provided.
Web and Mobile App Developer
- Company: G Talent at Bizmates, inc.
- Salary: ¥4.2M ~ ¥10.0M / Year
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This IT company is looking for a web/mobile app developer to develop programs supporting the operation of drones.
You must have engineering experience and be proficient in at least one of the following coding languages: PHP, Python, Ruby, Java, C#, C++, Azure and AWS.
Knowledge of deep/machine learning or image processing, or recognition and analysis would be a big plus.
Research Assistant
- Company: Asia Pacific Initiative
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a bilingual research assistant position reporting directly to the company chairman.
In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.
Depending on experience, you may also be asked to manage various research projects.
You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa).
Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.
You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.
Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.