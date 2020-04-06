Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Many remote work positions available among our top picks for this week's top jobs!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Crowd Cast

Product Manager | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: Crowd Cast
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible.

We Are Social G.K.

Office Manager/Admin Officer

  • Company: We Are Social G.K.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As an Office Manager, you will be in charge of day-to-day administrative tasks and booking travel arrangements for your team members.

You must have native Japanese and business level English proficiency. Previous experience is a must.

Appen

Social Media Evaluator | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan.

The position is flexible, part-time, and only requires between one and four hours a day with up to twenty hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection.

5CA

Japanese Video Game Support | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

List Sotheby's International Realty

JS/Dart Software Developer

  • Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a back-end/full stack developer, you will be implementing and maintaining a quality website and applications for global projects.

You must be able to show a portfolio on Github or other website developing experience.

Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Dart and Flutter is a huge plus.

Military Auto Source

Independent Sales Representative

  • Company: Military Auto Source
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.

You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.

Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

