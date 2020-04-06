2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

Many remote work positions available among our top picks for this week's top jobs!

On Apr 6, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Product Manager | REMOTE WORK 🏡 Company: Crowd Cast

Crowd Cast Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible.

Office Manager/Admin Officer Company: We Are Social G.K.

We Are Social G.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an Office Manager, you will be in charge of day-to-day administrative tasks and booking travel arrangements for your team members.



You must have native Japanese and business level English proficiency. Previous experience is a must.

Social Media Evaluator | REMOTE WORK 🏡 Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan.



The position is flexible, part-time, and only requires between one and four hours a day with up to twenty hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection.

Japanese Video Game Support | REMOTE WORK 🏡 Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

JS/Dart Software Developer Company: List Sotheby's International Realty

List Sotheby's International Realty Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a back-end/full stack developer, you will be implementing and maintaining a quality website and applications for global projects.



You must be able to show a portfolio on Github or other website developing experience.



Hands-on experience with React, JavaScript (ES6 or up), HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, Dart and Flutter is a huge plus.

Independent Sales Representative Company: Military Auto Source

Military Auto Source Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. military bases in Asia. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.



You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently and be both competitive and a team player.



Applications from overseas are warmly welcome.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.