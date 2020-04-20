2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Office Manager/Admin Officer
- Company: We Are Social G.K.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an Office Manager, you will be in charge of day-to-day administrative tasks and booking travel arrangements for your team members.
You must have native Japanese and business level English proficiency. Previous experience is a must.
Web Application Engineers
- Company: en world Japan
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.
You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.
Frontend experience is a big plus!
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.
Help Desk / IT Support
- Company: en world Japan
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this role, you will ensure the maintenance of office equipment like company computers and actively resolve technological issues.
You must have at least two years of experience in a similar position and strong knowledge of computer hardware, including Dell workstations and laptops.
Product Manager | REMOTE WORK 🏡
- Company: Crowd Cast
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible.
IT Specialist / IT Manager
- Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)
- Salary: ¥3.6M / Year Based on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.
You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.
Management experience is a plus but not mandatory.
Web Content Assessor | REMOTE WORK 🏡
- Company: Lionbridge
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.
Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.
The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.
Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work.
Japanese Video Game Support | REMOTE WORK 🏡
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.