Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

Positions available at We Are Social, Amazon and Crowd Cast among our top jobs for this week!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

We Are Social G.K.

Office Manager/Admin Officer

  • Company: We Are Social G.K.
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As an Office Manager, you will be in charge of day-to-day administrative tasks and booking travel arrangements for your team members.

You must have native Japanese and business level English proficiency. Previous experience is a must.

Share this Job
en world Japan

Web Application Engineers

  • Company: en world Japan
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.

You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.

Frontend experience is a big plus!

Share this Job
Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Data Center Technician (DCO)

  • Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
  • Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.

Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.

Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Share this Job
Appen

Social Media Evaluator | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for social media evaluators to work remotely from Japan.

The position is flexible, part-time, and only requires between one and four hours a day with up to twenty hours a week. You must have a high-speed internet connection.

Share this Job
en world Japan

Help Desk / IT Support

  • Company: en world Japan
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

In this role, you will ensure the maintenance of office equipment like company computers and actively resolve technological issues.

You must have at least two years of experience in a similar position and strong knowledge of computer hardware, including Dell workstations and laptops.

Share this Job
Crowd Cast

Product Manager | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: Crowd Cast
  • Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Product Manager, you will ensure smooth internal communication between teams, plan new product features, and create product roadmaps. Previous experience with Scrum and/or Kanban is preferred. Work hours are flexible and remote work is possible.

Share this Job
Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

IT Specialist / IT Manager

  • Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)
  • Salary: ¥3.6M / Year Based on experience
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.

You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.

Management experience is a plus but not mandatory.

Share this Job
Lionbridge

Web Content Assessor | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: Lionbridge
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.

Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.

The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.

Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work.

Share this Job
5CA

Japanese Video Game Support | REMOTE WORK 🏡

  • Company: 5CA
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Nationwide, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?

This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.

Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

Don't know 日本語? You won't need it for these Engineering and Consultant jobs in Japan! 😁

On

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

Positions available at Amazon, Lionbridge, and Appen among our top jobs for this week!

On

Work
Work

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

Make money from home with these full-time remote positions available right now!

On