2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Environment Health and Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK Pinkerton is looking for a Manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry reports in both Japanese and English.

Physics Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a certified teacher with at least four years of experience in teaching physics.



In this position, you will manage the curriculum and create methodological strategies to effectively educate students.

Japanese Expert for US Military Top Secret Clearance Company: Language On Demand, Inc.

Salary: Salary negotiable, Project Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Fluent

Application: Overseas applications OK Language On Demand is a company located in Northern Virginia, contracted by the US government to provide language/staffing services including translation, interpretation, and language instructions.



As a Japanese language expert, you will support this US government agency in Japan in the clearance of top-secret materials.



You must possess a native or near native proficiency in Japanese.

Administration Staff Company: DMM.com

Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Commission Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Native level

Application: Overseas applications OK DMM is looking for native Japanese administrative staff with conversational English abilities to handle customer service at their new eikaiwa that provides online English courses.



As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the option to teach Japanese to foreigners.



Your main role will be advising Japanese customers about DMM products regarding online English learning.

School Career Counsellor Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.



You must have a Master's Degree in

the desired subject with an International Teaching Qualification or a certificate that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum. Share this Job Apply Here

Web Application Engineers Company: en world Japan

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.



You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.



Frontend experience is a big plus!

ITC Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for teachers with international teaching certification (ITC) that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.



Successful candidates will have at least 4-5 years of experience teaching in the desired subject.



You need computer literacy as you'll be using online tools to teach students from home.

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Salary: From ¥4,200,000~ / Year (¥350,000 / month )

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Basic

Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician for its Osaka location.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency is a plus but it's not mandatory to apply for this position.

Help Desk / IT Support Company: en world Japan

Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Conversational

Japanese: Business level

Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this role, you will ensure the maintenance of office equipment like company computers and actively resolve technological issues.



You must have at least two years of experience in a similar position and strong knowledge of computer hardware, including Dell workstations and laptops.

IT Specialist / IT Manager Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Salary: ¥3.6M / Year Based on experience

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Business level

Application: Overseas applications OK Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.



You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.



Management experience is a plus but not mandatory.

Web Content Assessor | REMOTE WORK 🏡 Company: Lionbridge

Salary: Amount not specified

Location: Nationwide, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Web Content Assessor, you will rate keyword and search term pairs covering a variety of media including web sites, images, videos, text, and advertisements.



Proficiency in understanding both written and spoken Japanese required. You must have experience living and/or working in Japan for at least five years.



The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in internet searches, blogs, forums or website publishing.



Benefits include work schedule freedom, flexible hours, and remote work.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.