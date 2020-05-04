2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Jobs for Chinese, Japanese, and English speakers among our top jobs this week!

On May 4, 2020

Chinese Translator & Proofreader Company: 株式会社エイシス

株式会社エイシス Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: None

None Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eisys is looking for a native Chinese speaker to take care of various content translation and proofreading projects for its digital platform centered around otaku culture, DLsite.



You must have a valid working visa. Interest in Japanese subculture would be a plus.



International B2B Sales Staff Company: Goalist Co.,Ltd.

Goalist Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Shizuoka, Japan

Shizuoka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be in charge of selling goods from Japanese manufacturing companies to overseas clients.



You must have B2B sales experience in Japan or overseas. You should expect from one to two business trips a month in this position.



Environment Health and Safety Manager Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン

Pinkerton - ピンカートン Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Pinkerton is looking for a Manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.



In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.



Physics Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a certified teacher with at least four years of experience in teaching physics.



Japanese Expert for US Military Top Secret Clearance Company: Language On Demand, Inc.

Language On Demand, Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable, Project Based

Salary negotiable, Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Language On Demand is a company located in Northern Virginia, contracted by the US government to provide language/staffing services including translation, interpretation, and language instructions.



As a Japanese language expert, you will support this US government agency in Japan in the clearance of top-secret materials.



Administration Staff Company: DMM.com

DMM.com Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Commission Based

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK DMM is looking for native Japanese administrative staff with conversational English abilities to handle customer service at their new eikaiwa that provides online English courses.



As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the option to teach Japanese to foreigners.



School Career Counsellor Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.



You must have a Master's Degree in

Web Application Engineers Company: en world Japan

en world Japan Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Leading e-commerce, digital content, and financial technology company en world Japan is looking for Web Application Engineers to support new projects.



You must have at least three years of development/operation experience using JavaScript, PHP and HTML/CSS, preferably in a UNIX/Linux environment.



ITC Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for teachers with international teaching certification (ITC) that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.



Successful candidates will have at least 4-5 years of experience teaching in the desired subject.



IT Specialist / IT Manager Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)

Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.) Salary: ¥3.6M / Year Based on experience

¥3.6M / Year Based on experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.



You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.



