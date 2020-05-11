2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Aichi, Gifu or Shizuoka
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill across Japan. This time interviews will be held online from anywhere in the world!
Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT, or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.
Visa sponsorship support provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.
Chinese Translator & Proofreader
- Company: 株式会社エイシス
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: None
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eisys is looking for a native Chinese speaker to take care of various content translation and proofreading projects for its digital platform centered around otaku culture, DLsite.
You must have a valid working visa. Interest in Japanese subculture would be a plus.
This is a fully remote position due to the COVID-19 situation.
International B2B Sales Staff
- Company: Goalist Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be in charge of selling goods from Japanese manufacturing companies to overseas clients.
You must have B2B sales experience in Japan or overseas. You should expect from one to two business trips a month in this position.
Benefits include a housing allowance and covered transportation expenses.
Physics Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for a certified teacher with at least four years of experience in teaching physics.
In this position, you will manage the curriculum and create methodological strategies to effectively educate students.
Japanese Expert for US Military Top Secret Clearance
- Company: Language On Demand, Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Language On Demand is a company located in Northern Virginia, contracted by the US government to provide language/staffing services including translation, interpretation, and language instructions.
As a Japanese language expert, you will support this US government agency in Japan in the clearance of top-secret materials.
You must possess a native or near native proficiency in Japanese.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a Manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
Administration Staff
- Company: DMM.com
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
DMM is looking for native Japanese administrative staff with conversational English abilities to handle customer service at their new eikaiwa that provides online English courses.
As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the option to teach Japanese to foreigners.
Your main role will be advising Japanese customers about DMM products regarding online English learning.
School Career Counsellor
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.
You must have a Master's Degree in
the desired subject with an International Teaching Qualification or a certificate that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
ITC Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for teachers with international teaching certification (ITC) that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.
Successful candidates will have at least 4-5 years of experience teaching in the desired subject.
You need computer literacy as you'll be using online tools to teach students from home.
IT Specialist / IT Manager
- Company: Apex K.K.(エイペックス K.K.)
- Salary: ¥3.6M / Year Based on experience
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Apex is looking for an IT Specialist / Manager to join their team located in Ebisu, Tokyo.
You must have at least 1-year experience using Java and Javascript and any form of XML/HTML & CSS/JSX in React.
Management experience is a plus but not mandatory.
