2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Development Engineer (iOS/Android) at LINE
- Company: LINE Fukuoka
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
The no. 1 messaging service in Japan, LINE, is looking for English-speaking development engineers to join their team in Fukuoka.
No Japanese required but you must be motivated to learn.
You must have at least three years of either iOS or Android application development experience (using Swift/Objective-C/Kotlin/Java).
Development Engineer (Server-side) at LINE
- Company: LINE Fukuoka
- Salary: ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
LINE Japan is looking for server-side development engineers with English and Japanese proficiency.
You will be operating and performing API/web application development work for server-side features of LINE’s services as well as apps such as "LINE Creators Market”, “LINE Fortune”, “LINE Surveys”, “LINE Part-Time Jobs”, "LINE Financial", and more.
Customer Service & Marketing Researcher
- Company: NIWAKA Corporation - 株式会社 俄
- Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
NIWAKA, a luxury brand that offers high fashion and bridal jewelry, is looking for a Customer Service and Marketing Researcher to join their team in Kyoto.
Your main duty will be handling inquiries and orders from overseas customers, performing marketing research on the jewelry market, analyzing customer behavior and building the English content on the company website.
Front Desk Hotel Staff
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Ivy Hospitality Group manages hotels and hospitality properties around Hokkaido and is looking for front desk staff to manage check-in and check-out operations and handle reservations and customer requests.
Experience in the hospitality industry in Japan is preferred but motivated candidates without experience are also welcome. Other language abilities such as Chinese or Korean would help your application to stand out.
Housing and relocation support to Hokkaido will be provided and is negotiable upon request.
Independent Sales Representative
- Company: Military Auto Source
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month, Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Nationwide, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As an Independent Sales Representative (ISR), you will be representing Chrysler, Ford, and Harley Davidson on U.S. Military Bases in the Far East. Opportunities are available in Korea, Japan, Okinawa, and Guam.
You must have an energetic personality, the ability to work independently, be both competitive and a team player. Applications from overseas are warmly welcomed.
Overseas Sales Staff
- Company: Kuriyama Auto Industries Co., Ltd 栗山自動車工業株式会社
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Edogawa, Tokyo
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kuriyama Auto Industries is looking for self-motivated and easygoing overseas sales staff to join their office in Edogawa.
You have experience in the automobile exporting business. French or Swahili abilities would be preferable.
Full-Time Customer Support for Travel and Tourism
- Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥271,993 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Overseas applications OK
You will be working with the operations team in Nagoya and with travel consultants from our offices in the UK, USA, Australia, and Nagoya to provide support to our customers traveling in Japan in line with our company values and ethos.
Your aim is to help our customers have a great experience and to become repeat customers for us or want to recommend us to their friends.
