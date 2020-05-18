2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Localization & International Marketing
- Company: 株式会社セルシス
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for multi-talented candidates to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."
You will be responsible for the localization of the software and its website for the European/North American audience.
Candidates with interests in marketing will also have the opportunity to handle tie-up projects to promote the software, web advertisements, social media management, PR and search engine optimization of the website.
Any educational background is welcomed. Experience using Adobe Photoshop, Paint Tool SAI, other graphics software or in digital art (illustration, etc.) is also welcomed.
Russian Speaking Automobile Export Sales
- Company: ROYAL TRADING CO.,LTD
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Matsumoto, Nagano
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Royal Trading, an automotive export company, is looking for an experienced salesperson to be in charge of their Russian customers via email or over the phone.
You only need conversational Japanese for basic internal communications.
Your main duties will be bidding at automobile auctions, receiving clients' orders and negotiating prices.
Game Localization Testers
- Company: 株式会社デジタルハーツ DIGITAL Hearts CO.,LTD
- Salary: ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Digital Hearts is recruiting those with a passion for the video game industry for multiple localization tester positions.
You must be native in either English, German, French, Italian or European Spanish.
You will be joining their LQA (Localization Quality Assurance) testers' team and be responsible for testing smartphone/arcade/console games in your native language and reporting any linguistic issues.
Public School ALT
- Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month, Depending on qualifications and experience
- Location: Aichi, Gifu or Shizuoka
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill across Japan. This time interviews will be held online from anywhere in the world!
Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT, or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.
Visa sponsorship support provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.
Chinese Translator & Proofreader
- Company: 株式会社エイシス
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: None
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eisys is looking for a native Chinese speaker to take care of various content translation and proofreading projects for its digital platform centered around otaku culture, DLsite.
You must have a valid working visa. Interest in Japanese subculture would be a plus.
This is a fully remote position due to the COVID-19 situation.
International B2B Sales Staff
- Company: Goalist Co.,Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be in charge of selling goods from Japanese manufacturing companies to overseas clients.
You must have B2B sales experience in Japan or overseas. You should expect from one to two business trips a month in this position.
Benefits include a housing allowance and covered transportation expenses.
Japanese Expert for US Military Top Secret Clearance
- Company: Language On Demand, Inc.
- Salary: Salary negotiable, Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Language On Demand is a company located in Northern Virginia, contracted by the US government to provide language/staffing services including translation, interpretation, and language instructions.
As a Japanese language expert, you will support this US government agency in Japan in the clearance of top-secret materials.
You must possess a native or near native proficiency in Japanese.
Environment Health and Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton - ピンカートン
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Pinkerton is looking for a Manager who will inspect and evaluate the environment, equipment, and processes in working areas to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry standards.
In this role, you will be analyzing data and developing related programs while ensuring the environmental health and safety goals are being met.
You must be able to understand laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry reports in both Japanese and English.
Online English Teacher
- Company: DMM.com
- Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
DMM is looking for native Japanese with conversational English abilities to teach English online and handle customer service at their new eikaiwa that provides online English courses.
As a native Japanese speaker, you'll also have the option to teach Japanese to foreigners.
Your main role will be advising Japanese customers about DMM products regarding online English learning.
Japanese Video Game Support
- Company: 5CA
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?
This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.
Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available.
