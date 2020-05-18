2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

Celsys, an IT development company, is looking for multi-talented candidates to help develop their graphic solution software, "Clip Studio Paint."



You will be responsible for the localization of the software and its website for the European/North American audience.



Candidates with interests in marketing will also have the opportunity to handle tie-up projects to promote the software, web advertisements, social media management, PR and search engine optimization of the website.



Any educational background is welcomed. Experience using Adobe Photoshop, Paint Tool SAI, other graphics software or in digital art (illustration, etc.) is also welcomed.

