2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

NodeJS Backend / DevOps Company: List Sotheby's International Realty

List Sotheby's International Realty Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tamachi, Tokyo

Tamachi, Tokyo English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a backend developer, you will be implementing, maintaining, and delivering quality websites for a new global project.



You must hold a degree in computer science or related field and be proficient in JavaScript ES6+, Python, or Golang.

Part-time Content Creator Assistant Company: 株式会社KIMEWAZA

株式会社KIMEWAZA Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour

¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kimezawa is looking for part-time content creators to contribute to the Bikkuri Japan website and its social media accounts.



Your primary duty will be planning, writing and editing content, photo/video shooting, and being a guest on their Youtube channel.

Sports Bar Manager/Assistant Manager Company: Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル)

Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル) Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥275,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Nagoya, Aichi

Nagoya, Aichi English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars International is looking for a bar manager or an assistant manager to operate its sports bar located in Nagoya.



Your responsibilities will include effectively managing staff members while assessing work performance and identifying areas for improvement and training opportunities.



Benefits include meals during your shift, staff discounts, social insurance, and opportunities for career advancement. Share this Job Apply Here

Marketing Associate Company: MoveFast LLC

MoveFast LLC Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MoveFast is looking for a new Marketing Associate to create marketing and SNS campaigns/strategies and create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web pages, blog content, or social media messages.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.



Benefits include free in-house Japanese language lessons and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (i.e., Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!

Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers in Japan Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project-based

Project-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to optimize Japanese search engine results.



You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least five years.

Assistant Translator Staff Company: OI.CAPITAL株式会社

OI.CAPITAL株式会社 Salary: ¥200,000 / Month

¥200,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan As an assistant translator, you'll perform Japanese to English translations for companies in Japan's real estate sector.



You will receive bonus incentives based on performance.

Senior Analyst Company: 西川株式会社/WESTBROOK K.K

西川株式会社/WESTBROOK K.K Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Westbrook, an international consulting agency helping global companies develop/invest in Japan, is looking for a multilingual employee to work as a Senior Analyst.



Your main responsibility will be organizing and managing client schedules, providing on-the-ground support for clients, and maintaining good working relationships with local businesses.



You must be fluent in Mandarin Chinese and Japanese and have at least conversational English proficiency. Share this Job Apply Here

International Sales Executive Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.

G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa

Kawasaki, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match clients' needs from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.



You must have business-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.



Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M. Share this Job Apply Here

Writer/Editor Company: 株式会社インターブックス - Interbooks Co., Ltd.

株式会社インターブックス - Interbooks Co., Ltd. Salary: Project-based, Commission Based

Project-based, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan You will assist a Japanese director in tourism or culture promotion materials via interviews, content writing, and editing in this freelance position.



You must have at least one year of experience in professional writing.

English Grammar Teacher Company: Grabit, Inc.

Grabit, Inc. Salary: ¥200,000~ / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000~ / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Grabit is looking for an English teacher for its new English school focused on teaching grammar rules.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan and have experience in teaching junior high to adult students.



Work experience (teaching or translation), certifications, and ability will determine your salary. Share this Job Apply Here

Research Assistant Company: Asia Pacific Initiative

Asia Pacific Initiative Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok As a bilingual research assistant, you will report directly to the company chairman.



In this position, you will research and write articles and op-eds in English for global media on Japan's domestic politics, economy, and technological innovation. Additional topics may include geopolitics and geoeconomics in the Indo-Pacific region.



Depending on experience, you may also manage various research projects.



You must be a native English speaker with advanced Japanese language skills (enough to be comfortable providing translation support from JP to EN and vice versa). Share this Job Apply Here

Manga Cover Designer Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS Salary: Salary negotiable, Project-based

Salary negotiable, Project-based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Papyless is looking for Manga Cover Designers for the English-language version of Renta!, an online manga reading app.



Successful candidates will design English manga covers from existing Japanese versions. You must have a strong command of the Japanese language and be familiar with Japanese and American cultures to localize content.



Although office visits may be necessary for interviews and orientation, this is a freelance position. Share this Job Apply Here

Contracts/Legal writer Company: Wordwallah

Wordwallah Salary: ¥3,735~ / Hour per hour basis

¥3,735~ / Hour per hour basis Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Wordwallah is looking for candidates with excellent research skills and a Japanese law degree to write contracts and legal documents based on Japanese laws in English.



The hiring process involves an unpaid test via email after the resume screening.

