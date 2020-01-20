2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and pick some of the ones we think are most interesting. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs.
Data Center Technician (DCO)
- Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician in its facility in Osaka.
Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.
Japanese proficiency would be a plus but is not mandatory to apply to this position.
Temporary Elementary Music Teacher
- Company: Nishimachi International School
- Salary: ¥493,100 ~ ¥548,900 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nishimachi International School is looking for a full-time temporary music teacher for its second semester to start immediately.
This position is to fill a temporary vacancy this school year. Benefits include housing and family allowance.
Your main duty will be to prepare and teach music classes to students from kindergarten to grade 5. The maximum class size is 20 students.
Real Estate Staff
- Company: Tokyo Rent K.K.
- Salary: ¥210,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Taito, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo Rent is a real estate agency specialized in finding and helping foreigners rent properties in Japan.
They are looking for a real estate agent to join their office located in Tokyo's Taito district.
IT Support Technician
- Company: Skye Cloud
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Skye Cloud is recruiting an IT support technician for the agro-manufacturer Mars based in Tokyo.
Previous experience in a similar customer-facing role is mandatory.
Game Localizer
- Company: Ambition Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Ikebukuro, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ambition, an online, social media and game contents creation company, is looking for a translator/localizer to localize its content for overseas clients.
You must have an interest in Japanese subculture and video games culture.
Benefits include housing allowance, a self-improvement program with various courses and in-house company hobby circles.
Kids Programming Teacher
- Company: アイハーツ株式会社 i-hearts
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥270,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Musashino, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
i-Hearts is looking for a programming teacher for kids to help them develop programming and software development skills.
You must have basic IT knowledge. Benefits include a clear career path as the company expects you to manage other members of staff in the future.
As the company is also developing in-house apps for the public, developing experience for android or iOS, or Javascript/python/etc. programing language knowledge would be a big plus.
J-E Translator and Copyeditor
- Company: 株式会社エッジ・インターナショナル
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.8M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Akasaka, Tokyo
- English: Native
- Japanese: Business
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Edge International, providing corporate management services in Japan, is looking for a Japanese-English translator and a copyeditor to help companies with their English communications.
Your main duty will be translating or proofreading various documents from Japanese to English mainly aimed at foreign investors (like annual reports).
Work experience either in the investors' relations field or as a translator would be preferred.
International Sales Executive
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month, Negotiable, Commission Based
- Location: Kawasaki, Kanagawa
- English: Business
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Crown, an import/export car company, is looking for an overseas sales executive to be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing vehicles that match the needs of clients from local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You must have biz-level English and conversational Japanese. Russian, Thai, Arabic, Spanish or Chinese abilities would be a big plus.
Benefits include a commission-based system to top up your monthly salary up to ¥1M.
Native English Instructor
- Company: Tsukushino English School | つくし野英語学院
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable, Housing provided
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tsukushino English School located in Machida, Tokyo, is looking for a native English instructor to start ASAP this February/March.
At least two years of experience teaching English to children would be preferred.
Benefits include a rent-free 2LDK house provided for the duration of employment if desired.
Translation Project Manager
- Company: Dynaword Inc. | 株式会社ダイナワード
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business
- Japanese: Business (JLPT N1)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Dynaword is looking for a translation project manager to oversee company translation projects.
You must have a JLPT N1 and basic computer skills (word, excel, powerpoint).
Automatic translation software (Trados or Memsource) knowledge or experience would be a plus.
To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.