2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Part-time System Engineer
- Company: 株式会社シマックス
- Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour
- Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.
As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.
You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).
Experience is not required.
Video Game Guide Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
Recreation Service Desk Attendant
- Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)
- Salary: ¥187,000 / Month
- Location: Azabu, Tokyo
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo American Club is looking for a recreation service desk attendant to assist with sports facility services. In this job, you'll handle sportswear rentals, key locker maintenance, customer inquiries, and event promotion among others.
This is a shift based full-time position.
You must be able to reach to the Club early enough to start the morning shift by 5:30 a.m.
NodeJS Backend / DevOps
- Company: List Sotheby's International Realty
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tamachi, Tokyo
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a backend developer, you will be implementing, maintaining, and delivering quality websites for a new global project.
You must hold a degree in computer science or related field and be proficient in JavaScript ES6+, Python, or Golang.
Part-time Content Creator Assistant
- Company: 株式会社KIMEWAZA
- Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kimezawa is looking for part-time content creators to contribute to the Bikkuri Japan website and its social media accounts.
Your primary duty will be planning, writing and editing content, photo/video shooting, and being a guest on their Youtube channel.
Sports Bar Manager/Assistant Manager
- Company: Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル)
- Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Nagoya, Aichi
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cezars International is looking for a bar manager or an assistant manager to operate its sports bar located in Nagoya.
Your responsibilities will include effectively managing staff members while assessing work performance and identifying areas for improvement and training opportunities.
Benefits include meals during your shift, staff discounts, social insurance, and opportunities for career advancement.
Marketing Associate
- Company: MoveFast LLC
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MoveFast is looking for a new Marketing Associate to create marketing and SNS campaigns/strategies and create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web pages, blog content, or social media messages.
You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.
Benefits include free in-house Japanese language lessons and all-you-can-eat Japanese snacks and drinks (i.e., Kit Kat, Pocky, Ramune)!
Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers in Japan
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Project-based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to optimize Japanese search engine results.
You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least five years.
