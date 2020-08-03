2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

A career counselor, part-time engineer, and video game guide editor are among our top jobs for this week!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

IBDP Career Counsellor Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.



You must have a Master's Degree in

Part-time System Engineer Company: 株式会社シマックス

Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour

Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama

English: Fluent

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.



As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.



You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).



Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Recreation Service Desk Attendant Company: Tokyo American Club (東京アメリカンクラブ)

Salary: ¥187,000 / Month

Location: Azabu, Tokyo

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo American Club is looking for a recreation service desk attendant to assist with sports facility services. In this job, you'll handle sportswear rentals, key locker maintenance, customer inquiries, and event promotion among others.



This is a shift based full-time position.



NodeJS Backend / DevOps Company: List Sotheby's International Realty

Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Tamachi, Tokyo

English: Basic

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a backend developer, you will be implementing, maintaining, and delivering quality websites for a new global project.



Sports Bar Manager/Assistant Manager Company: Cezars International K.K. (シーザースインターナショナル)

Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

Location: Nagoya, Aichi

English: Conversational

Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars International is looking for a bar manager or an assistant manager to operate its sports bar located in Nagoya.



Your responsibilities will include effectively managing staff members while assessing work performance and identifying areas for improvement and training opportunities.



Marketing Associate Company: MoveFast LLC

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Native level

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MoveFast is looking for a new Marketing Associate to create marketing and SNS campaigns/strategies and create and distribute engaging written or graphic content in the form of email newsletters, web pages, blog content, or social media messages.



You must have experience in digital marketing and social media platforms.



To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.