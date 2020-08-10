2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Fire Safety Coordinator
- Company: Global Responders Group
- Salary: $75,000 ~ $80,000 / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Responders Group is looking for a full-time Fire Safety Coordinator based in Tokyo.
Your main duties will be implementing and maintaining inspection, providing warden training, and conducting drills.
Candidates must be experienced in fire safety and demonstrate the ability to manage wardens and perform risk assessments.
Indonesian Speaking Marketing & Content Creator
- Company: MANNET Co.,Ltd (株式会社マンネット)
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year
- Location: Tsukiji, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
An online review website is looking for an Indonesian speaking Marketing and Content Creator to create content and related promotion targeted to the Indonesian market.
You must have at least one year experience in an online media or e-commerce company. Knowledge in research marketing is a plus!
Education Coordinators
- Company: AIC Education
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AIC Education is looking for a coordinator for its new Hiroshima branch scheduled to open in April 2021.
Responsibilities include managing staff and the IB PYP authorization process to ensure an effective program delivery.
You must have a native level of English and be residing in Japan. Business Japanese is preferred.
IBDP Career Counsellor
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.
You must have a Master's Degree in
the desired subject with an International Teaching Qualification or a certificate that qualifies for accreditation according to the IB educational system or Cambridge Curriculum.
Part-time System Engineer
- Company: 株式会社シマックス
- Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour
- Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.
As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.
You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).
Experience is not required.
Video Game Guide Editor
- Company: Game 8 Inc.
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Shibuya, Tokyo
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.
Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.
