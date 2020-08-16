2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Video game guide editor and a part-time system engineer among our top jobs this week.

On Aug 17, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable

¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year, Negotiable Location: Shibuya, Tokyo

Shibuya, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Fire Safety Coordinator Company: Global Responders Group

Global Responders Group Salary: $75,000 ~ $80,000 / Year, Negotiable

$75,000 ~ $80,000 / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Responders Group is looking for a full-time Fire Safety Coordinator based in Tokyo.



Your main duties will be implementing and maintaining inspection, providing warden training, and conducting drills.



IBDP Career Counsellor Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) - グローバル・インディアン・インターナショナル・スクール Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥450,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School is looking for a Career Counselor to effectively guide students towards their career goals.



You must have a Master's Degree in

Indonesian Speaking Marketing & Content Creator Company: MANNET Co.,Ltd (株式会社マンネット)

MANNET Co.,Ltd (株式会社マンネット) Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / Year Location: Tsukiji, Tokyo

Tsukiji, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan An online review website is looking for an Indonesian speaking Marketing and Content Creator to create content and related promotion targeted to the Indonesian market.



Education Coordinators Company: AIC Education

AIC Education Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year

¥5.0M ~ ¥5.5M / Year Location: Hiroshima, Japan

Hiroshima, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan AIC Education is looking for a coordinator for its new Hiroshima branch scheduled to open in April 2021.



Responsibilities include managing staff and the IB PYP authorization process to ensure an effective program delivery.



Part-time System Engineer Company: 株式会社シマックス

株式会社シマックス Salary: ¥1,000 / Hour

¥1,000 / Hour Location: Kawaguchi, Saitama

Kawaguchi, Saitama English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ocho Global is a small start-up company that is currently developing its first web application: “Ocho Friends," making it easier for creatives to connect with others through common hobbies and share their work.



As a part-timer you'll be responsible for the design, development, test, deployment, and maintenance of the web application directly under the project manager.



You must have knowledge of object-oriented programming and web application development as well as conversational Japanese (N3).



