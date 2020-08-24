2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Proofread manga, write English subtitles for Japanese movies, or manage theme park construction with this week's top jobs!

On Aug 24, 2020

Subtitle Writer for Films and TV series Company: PONYCANYON ENTERPRISE Inc. / 株式会社ポニーキャニオンエンタープライズ

PONYCANYON ENTERPRISE Inc. / 株式会社ポニーキャニオンエンタープライズ Salary: ¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan PonyCanyon is looking for a subtitle writer for movies, TV dramas, anime, etc.



Part time conversation school instructor Company: 株式会社財務総研

株式会社財務総研 Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour Location: Ibaraki, Japan

Ibaraki, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Arch English is looking for experienced English teachers to join one of its branches in Tsukuba in Ibaraki or Kashiwa in Chiba.



You must be able to work at least 3-4 hours a day, three days per week.



Sales & Marketing Manager Company: SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル

SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥10M / Year

¥8.0M ~ ¥10M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this position, you will be in charge of the sales promotion and marketing department.



Your main responsibility will be to build a customer relationship management system and develop sales and PR/marketing plans.



Interaction Designer Company: Scoville Co., Ltd.

Scoville Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Scoville, a company focused on HR-related AI solutions, is looking for an Interaction Designer to transform the company's current products into highly engaging tools for users.



Your main responsibilities will be immersed in the product’s life cycle, collaborating with various SMEs (product management, engineering, research, visual design, etc).



Construction Project Manager for Themed Park Company: Pico

Pico Salary: ¥650,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month

¥650,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This position requires a minimum of five years' experience in construction work, preferably in themed environments for the attraction park industry.



In this job, you will be managing and developing cost-effective plans and schedules for completion of projects, be responsible for proper administration of construction contracts and for obtaining all necessary permits and licenses.



Strategy Management Company: SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル

SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan SEFG, a company providing various financial services including crypto-asset exchange services, is looking for an experienced candidate to be in charge of its business strategy and planning department.



English Editor Company: KYODO NEWS／一般社団法人共同通信社

KYODO NEWS／一般社団法人共同通信社 Salary: ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Kyodo News is looking for an experienced English Editor with high Japanese reading comprehension to join its office located in Higashi-Shimbashi, Tokyo.



More than three years of working experience in media is preferred.



Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS

株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Interested in online reading?



Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency.



You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.



