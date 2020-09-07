2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Staff at M&A Company
- Company: OI.CAPITAL株式会社
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This real estate company located in Fukuoka City is looking to hire a bilingual employee with German proficiency.
Information System Engineer
- Company: SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this job, you will develop general systems and operations management systems while maintaining a high-level of security.
Candidates with more than three years of work experience in System Operation or System Management related departments at financial institutions are welcomed.
Multi-Language Video Games Translation
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.
You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- Thai
- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)
Part time conversation school instructor
- Company: 株式会社財務総研
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour
- Location: Ibaraki, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Arch English is looking for experienced English teachers to join one of its branches in Tsukuba in Ibaraki or Kashiwa in Chiba.
You must be able to work at least 3-4 hours a day, three days per week.
You must have at least JLPT N3 level Japanese for internal communications. Salary bonus offered to candidates holding a JLPT N2 or higher.
Sales & Marketing Manager
- Company: SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル
- Salary: ¥8.0M ~ ¥10M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
In this position, you will be in charge of the sales promotion and marketing department.
Your main responsibility will be to build a customer relationship management system and develop sales and PR/marketing plans.
You must have at least three years of work experience in a similar position, preferably in the financial industry.
Interaction Designer
- Company: Scoville Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Scoville, a company focused on HR-related AI solutions, is looking for an Interaction Designer to transform the company's current products into highly engaging tools for users.
Your main responsibilities will be immersed in the product’s life cycle, collaborating with various SMEs (product management, engineering, research, visual design, etc).
You must have a University-level education in Graphic Design, Communication Design, or equivalent experience.
Construction Project Manager for Themed Park
- Company: Pico
- Salary: ¥650,000 ~ ¥900,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position requires a minimum of five years' experience in construction work, preferably in themed environments for the attraction park industry.
In this job, you will be managing and developing cost-effective plans and schedules for completion of projects, be responsible for proper administration of construction contracts and for obtaining all necessary permits and licenses.
You must be able to communicate fluently in Japanese and English.
Strategy Management
- Company: SEFG 株式会社サクラエクスチェンジフィナンシャル
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SEFG, a company providing various financial services including crypto-asset exchange services, is looking for an experienced candidate to be in charge of its business strategy and planning department.
You must have at least three years' experience in management, strategic planning, or business plans creation.
English Editor
- Company: KYODO NEWS／一般社団法人共同通信社
- Salary: ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Kyodo News is looking for an experienced English Editor with high Japanese reading comprehension to join its office located in Higashi-Shimbashi, Tokyo.
More than three years of working experience in media is preferred.
Your main task will be to edit draft news stories in English sent from overseas bureaus, mainly in Asia. Translation of Japanese stories into English will also be required.
Manga Translator/Proofreader & Website Support
- Company: 株式会社パピレス - PAPYLESS
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Interested in online reading?
Papyless, a publishing company, is looking for a J/E translator with Japanese fluency.
You will assist with visual banner creation for the English version of their online manga reading service.
Experience in any translation-related job is very welcome. Skills in Photoshop would be a plus.
