2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

Food and beverage and hospitality jobs are back on track for this week's top jobs!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Wayfarer

Office Coordinator / Hotel Management

  • Company: Wayfarer
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wayfarer Hotels is looking for an office coordinator to ensure its team is aligned on communications, objectives and key results.

You must have at least 2 years of experience in accounting or an administrative role.

As you will be reading contracts written in Japanese, you must be proficient in Japanese (JLPT N1 or equivalent).

Chinese proficiency is also a plus.

The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd

Computer Systems Support Engineer

  • Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
  • Salary: Salary negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The IS Department is looking for several Computer Systems Support Engineers with a positive and friendly attitude, who are able to help users solve their daily PC and software issues (on-site and remotely).

You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.

CHINRIU Honten Limited

Patisserie for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets

  • Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited
  • Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Basic
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.

This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.

You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)

Public School ALT

  • Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)
  • Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥255,000 / Month
  • Location: Aichi, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill, this time in Aichi. This interviews will be held online from anywhere in the world!

Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT, or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.

Visa sponsorship support provided. Basic or conversational Japanese is preferred but not mandatory.

OI.CAPITAL株式会社

Staff at M&A Company

  • Company: OI.CAPITAL株式会社
  • Salary: ¥200,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Fukuoka, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This real estate company located in Fukuoka City is looking to hire a bilingual employee with German proficiency.

Wit One Inc.　株式会社ウィットワン

Multi-Language Video Games Translation

  • Company: Wit One Inc.　株式会社ウィットワン
  • Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.

You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
- English
- Italian
- French
- Thai
- Simplified Chinese (Mandarin)

Appen

Translators from Japanese to English

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: To be discussed
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.

You must have at least 2 years of recent legal translation experience. Having legal translation qualifications or passed any legal translation tests is mandatory.

Appen

Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Remote work
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.

You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least 5 years.

Game 8 Inc.

Video Game Guide Editor

  • Company: Game 8 Inc.
  • Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥3.6M / Year Negotiable Salary will take into account past work experiences and ability
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.

Your main responsibility will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles.

KYODO NEWS／一般社団法人共同通信社

English Editor

  • Company: KYODO NEWS／一般社団法人共同通信社
  • Salary: ¥450,000 / Month, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Kyodo News is looking for an experienced English Editor with high Japanese reading comprehension to join its office located in Higashi-Shimbashi, Tokyo.

More than three years of working experience in media is preferred.

Your main task will be to edit draft news stories in English sent from overseas bureaus, mainly in Asia. Translation of Japanese stories into English will also be required.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

