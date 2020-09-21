2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

Take the long weekend to apply!

On Sep 21, 2020

Sales & Marketing Executive Company: 株式会社アールユー

Preferable Application: Must currently reside in Japan RU, a Japanese car exporter, is looking for a sales and marketing executive to join its growing team located in Akasaka, Tokyo.



You must have business level English. Proficiency in Japanese, Russian, Spanish, French, Chinese, or Mongolian is a big plus.



Office Coordinator / Hotel Manager Company: Wayfarer

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wayfarer Hotels is looking for an office coordinator to ensure its team is aligned on communications, objectives, and key results.



You must have at least 2 years of experience in accounting or an administrative role.



As you will be reading contracts written in Japanese, you must be proficient in Japanese (JLPT N1 or equivalent).



Computer Systems Support Engineer Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The I.S. Department is looking for several Computer Systems Support Engineers with a positive and friendly attitude, who are able to help users solve their daily PC and software issues (on-site and remotely).



Patisserie for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



Public School ALT Company: Altia Central (株式会社 アルティアセントラル)

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Altia is back once again with ALT positions to fill, this time in Aichi. Interviews will be held online from anywhere in the world!



Prior ESL, eikaiwa, ALT, or any experience teaching young learners is preferred.



Multi-Language Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

- English

- Italian

- French

- Thai

Translators from Japanese to English Company: Appen

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.



Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers Company: Appen

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.



Video Game Guide Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.