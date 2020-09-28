2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Full-time / Part-time Restaurant Staff
- Company: 株式会社MID TOWN PROJECT
- Salary: $3000 / Month
- Location: Los Angeles, United States
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Mid Town Project is looking for multiple restaurant staff for customer service, cooking, and operation management for their rice ball restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.
Prior experience in Japan in a similar position will be highly valued. You must have a valid visa for working in the United States.
Benefits include company housing and business travel covered between Japan and the United States.
Software Engineer for Game development
- Company: Wizcorp Inc.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Chuo, Tokyo
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.
You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes, and excellent debugging skills. At least three years of professional software engineering experience is preferred.
Benefits include Japanese language class support!
International Sales Manager - branch office senior manager
- Company: Akebono Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥500,000 / Month, Commission Based
- Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Akebono, a global Japanese car exporter, is looking for a senior manager with extensive experience in the Japanese used car trading sector.
Your main duties will be to control all the processes of the branch office including employee workflow, new staff recruitment, searching for new business partners, and reporting results.
Business level Japanese is mandatory. Visa support provided.
Computer Systems Support Engineer
- Company: The I.S. Department (Japan) Ltd
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The I.S. Department is looking for several Computer Systems Support Engineers with a positive and friendly attitude, who are able to help users solve their daily PC and software issues (on-site and remotely).
You will be supported by experienced professionals in solving problems and developing your skills.
Patissier for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets
- Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited
- Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Odawara, Kanagawa
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.
This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.
You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.
Sales & Marketing Executive
- Company: 株式会社アールユー
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Preferable
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
RU, a Japanese car exporter, is looking for a sales and marketing executive to join its growing team located in Akasaka, Tokyo.
You must have business level English. Proficiency in Japanese, Russian, Spanish, French, Chinese, or Mongolian is a big plus.
A bonus will be granted to candidates with SEO, digital marketing, or lead generation knowledge, or web designer skills.
Translators from Japanese to English
- Company: Appen
- Salary: To be discussed
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Appen is looking for an experienced Japanese to English translator for various freelance projects.
You must have at least 2 years of recent legal translation experience. Having legal translation qualifications or passed any legal translation tests is mandatory.
Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Remote work
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.
You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least 5 years.
