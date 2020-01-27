2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

IT engineers at Rakuten and Amazon Japan among our top picks for this week!

On Jan 27, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Application Engineer Company: Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社

Rakuten, Inc. 楽天株式会社 Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Rakuten is hiring application engineers from across the world to join its headquarter in Tokyo.



You must have at least four years of experience in application development using Java, C#, ASP.NET, JavaScript, Kotlin or Swift and experience using Linux or Windows.



No Japanese required as English is the official internal company language.



Benefits include relocation support, visa sponsorship, corporate sports club membership, and childcare support. Share this Job Apply Here

Data Center Technician (DCO) Company: Amazon Data Services Japan K.K.

Amazon Data Services Japan K.K. Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business

Business Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications OK Amazon, the famous e-commerce platform, is looking for a data center technician in its facility in Osaka.



Your main duties will include the break-fixing of servers and network devices. You must have experience using Linux systems.



Japanese proficiency would be a plus but it is not mandatory to apply to this position. Share this Job Apply Here

Auxiliary Programs Manager Company: Nishimachi International School

Nishimachi International School Salary: ¥460,000 ~ ¥560,000 / Month

¥460,000 ~ ¥560,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK As an Auxiliary Programs Manager, you will develop, implement, oversee and sell non-tuition, revenue-generating programs utilizing the physical and human resources of Nishimachi International School.



The scope of the role includes after-school programs, facilities rentals, summer/vacation programs, and events. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Video Game Support Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Nationwide, Japan

Nationwide, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Do you own a PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or a modern gaming PC/laptop?



This job, on top of interacting with gamers who enjoy the same games as you do, is about understanding the whole gaming support system.



Full-time or part-time (at least one day per week) positions available. Share this Job Apply Here

Regional Operations and Training Coordinator Company: Arigato Japan Food Tours

Arigato Japan Food Tours Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month

¥260,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Location: Kansai area, Japan

Kansai area, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Arigato Japan, a food tour operator and culinary tourism expert, is hiring now in the Kansai area.



You will be responsible for training programs, vendor relations, and guest satisfaction. Business level Japanese as well as two to three years of experience in the tourism industry are required for this position.



The successful candidate will have a passion for travel, Japanese food, and sharing cultural insights with inbound travelers from all over the world. Share this Job Apply Here

Japanese Speaking Game Presenter in Malta Company: Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Luqa, Malta

Luqa, Malta English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a unique position to take in the beautiful Mediterranean island of Malta as a Japanese-speaking Livestream Game Presenter.



Relocation package including flights and accommodation in Malta will be provided.



Benefits include an attractive salary, Individual development, and career progression opportunities as well as a free gym card and industry-focused workshops Share this Job Apply Here

Malay speaking Customer support team leader Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥230,000 / Month

¥230,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a popular e-commerce company based in Osaka, is looking for a customer support team leader with Malay speaking abilities.



You will be mainly answering customers' inquiries from Malaysia and performing translation tasks. Share this Job Apply Here

Multiple Sales Position Company: JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC)

JPC TRADE CO.,LTD. (株式会社JPC) Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month, Negotiable, Experience Based

¥230,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month, Negotiable, Experience Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK JPC Trade, a used car, motorcycle, heavy machinery and used car parts import/export company, is looking for talented salespersons to join its team in Tokyo.



Depending on experience, your role will vary from overseas sales staff, to sales leader up to sales manager according to the company trial evaluation.



You must have experience in the automotive industry.

Share this Job Apply Here

Video Game Guide Director / Editor Company: Game 8 Inc.

Game 8 Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Game8, founded in 2014, is looking for an English-speaking content director to expand and develop its English content.



Your main duty will be to select games to develop content for, manage your team of editor/translators, and write game strategy wiki articles. Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas & Domestic Hotel Reservations Coordinator Company: AJ InterBridge Inc.

AJ InterBridge Inc. Salary: ¥1,050 / Hour

¥1,050 / Hour Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Machiya Inns & Hotels is looking for a reservation agent to communicate with guests and travel agent partners via email and telephone.



Chinese language abilities are a big plus.



Final candidates will be asked to come to the head office in Kyoto for the final interview. Share this Job Apply Here

Overseas Sales Company: RamaDBK Ltd. ラマデービーケイ株式会社

RamaDBK Ltd. ラマデービーケイ株式会社 Salary: ¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour

¥1,000 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan RamaDBK, a Japanese car exporter, is looking for new faces to join its talented and motivated overseas sales team in Yokohama.



Your main duty will be to do customer service by email and telephone while spending 25% of your time looking for new potential customers.



You must have a valid working visa. Other language abilities such as French, Spanish, Russian, Sinhala, Bangla, Burmese or Chinese are very welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, visit GaijinPot Jobs.