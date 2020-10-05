2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

Become a manga translator in Japan. #Dreamjob

On Oct 5, 2020

Manga Translation Editor & Localization Quality Assurance Company: Beaglee Inc. 株式会社ビーグリー

Beaglee Inc. 株式会社ビーグリー Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Beaglee is looking for Japanese to English translators for localization work of various digital manga titles.



Your responsibilities will consist of proofreading English translations, improving their quality where necessary, adding missing translations, and typesetting speech bubbles (no graphic design experience necessary).



You will be paid per completed manga volume/book delivered within a certain deadline after a quality check.



You must have a valid working visa for Japan. You will be required to come to the office a few times to receive project instructions.

Full-time / Part-time Restaurant Staff Company: 株式会社MID TOWN PROJECT

株式会社MID TOWN PROJECT Salary: $3000 / Month

$3000 / Month Location: Los Angeles, United States

Los Angeles, United States English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications OK Mid Town Project is looking for multiple restaurant staff for customer service, cooking, and operation management for their rice ball restaurant in Los Angeles, CA.



Prior experience in Japan in a similar position will be highly valued. You must have a valid visa for working in the United States.



Benefits include company housing and business travel covered between Japan and the United States.

Software Engineer for Game development Company: Wizcorp Inc.

Wizcorp Inc. Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Chuo, Tokyo

Chuo, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wizcorp, a Tokyo-based game development company known for its cutting-edge HTML5 and mobile games, is looking for software engineers to join their team in Chuo-ku, Tokyo.



You must have strong software development fundamentals, design theory, development processes, and excellent debugging skills. At least three years of professional software engineering experience is preferred.



Benefits include Japanese language class support!

International Sales Manager - branch office senior manager Company: Akebono Co., Ltd

Akebono Co., Ltd Salary: ¥500,000 / Month, Commission Based

¥500,000 / Month, Commission Based Location: Yokohama, Kanagawa

Yokohama, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Akebono, a global Japanese car exporter, is looking for a senior manager with extensive experience in the Japanese used car trading sector.



Your main duties will be to control all the processes of the branch office including employee workflow, new staff recruitment, searching for new business partners, and reporting results.



Business level Japanese is mandatory. Visa support provided.

Motion Graphic Designer Company: ZigZaGame Inc.

ZigZaGame Inc. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: None

None Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a graphic designer, you will produce creative images and animations for social media advertising, and app store screenshots and in-game banners for a variety of titles.



Alongside the marketing manager and graphic design team, your responsibilities will include proposing and delivering strong promotional and engagement strategies focused on user acquisition and retention.

Patissier for Japanese / Western Fusion Style Sweets Company: CHINRIU Honten Limited

CHINRIU Honten Limited Salary: ¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥180,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Odawara, Kanagawa

Odawara, Kanagawa English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications OK Chinriu, a renowned Japanese pastry house, is looking for a skilled patissier to prepare a wide variety of pastries, including cakes, cookies, pies, and bread, following traditional and innovative recipes.



This hands-on position will allow you to develop your skills while learning about uniquely Japanese ingredients (such as cherry blossom and Japanese plums) and production methods.



You must have at least two years of professional experience in a bakery, restaurant or pastry shop as a patissier or in a similar position.

Sales & Marketing Executive Company: 株式会社アールユー

株式会社アールユー Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Preferable

Preferable Application: Must currently reside in Japan RU, a Japanese car exporter, is looking for a sales and marketing executive to join its growing team located in Akasaka, Tokyo.



You must have business level English. Proficiency in Japanese, Russian, Spanish, French, Chinese, or Mongolian is a big plus.



A bonus will be granted to candidates with SEO, digital marketing, or lead generation knowledge, or web designer skills.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.