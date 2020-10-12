2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

Did you know that autumn is the second-biggest recruitment season in Japan? Check our picks for this week's top jobs and land your new gig now!

On Oct 12, 2020

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Risk Manager Company: ZenMarket

ZenMarket Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a global company specialized in Japanese product e-commerce, is looking for a motivated, skillful candidate to join its risk management team.



Your main duty will be customers' information check, monitoring and preventing credit card frauds, supervising operators and other risk management related tasks.



You must have a business level English and Japanese (JLPT N2 or above). Share this Job Apply Here

System Administrator Company: ZenMarket INC

ZenMarket INC Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenMarket, a global company specialized in Japanese product e-commerce, is looking for a new System Administrator.



You'll be mainly focusing on setting up new PCs in the office and warehouse (Installing OS, Antivirus, and other software) and building wired and WiFi networks (Ubiquity Mesh, routers, switches Sharing printers, folders, etc) among other IT setup related tasks. Share this Job Apply Here

Content Creator Assistant Company: 株式会社KIMEWAZA

株式会社KIMEWAZA Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kimewaza, operating Japan related online media, is looking for a part-time Content Creator Assistant.



Your main duty will be assisting with plannings, interviews, photo/video shoots, manuscript preparation and occasionally be a guest on the company Youtube channel.



Working hours are from 11am to 7pm (5h a day). Share this Job Apply Here

Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote Work

Remote Work English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.



You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least five years. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales position for English Language Teaching materials Company: Kinseido Publishing Co., Ltd ｜ 株式会社 金星堂

Kinseido Publishing Co., Ltd ｜ 株式会社 金星堂 Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinseido, one of the largest and oldest English textbook publishers for Japanese Universities is looking for new planning and sales staff.



You'll be mainly doing sales activities, which will require business trips in Japan when necessary, including face-to-face promotions, direct-mail ads, email, videos, seminars, and workshops.



You must have conversational Japanese skills and basic PC skills. Illustrator, Photoshop, and video editing skills is considered a plus.



Former ALT, English teachers, or anyone with work experience in the publishing industry is welcomed. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translation from Japanese to Italian / English / French / Spanish Company: Wit One

Wit One Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

English, Italian, French, Spanish. Share this Job Apply Here

Early Childhood Educator (URGENT) Company: Growing-Trees

Growing-Trees Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Kiba, Tokyo

Kiba, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Growing-Tree is looking for warm, active, energetic and captivating candidates to start ASAP in its international school located in Kiba, Tokyo.



Benefits include housing and transportation allowance up to ¥20,000 per month, visa sponsorship and social insurance.



You must include a photo on your application. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton

Peloton Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Base salary + Incentive bonus

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Base salary + Incentive bonus Location: Minato, Tokyo

Minato, Tokyo English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Recruitment Associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. You’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market, and build your professional network in Japan.



As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and Japanese ability is a big plus. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English Kindergarten Teacher Company: Orange Planet

Orange Planet Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama City, Saitama

Saitama City, Saitama English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas application OK Orange Planet, managing and staffing nursery schools in Saitama, Tokyo and Kanagawa, is looking for full-time kindergarten teachers to join their new facility in Saitama City.



Benefits include transportation and housing allowance if requested. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-Time Kindergarten and Nursery English Teacher Company: プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園

プルメリア訪問介護株式会社 ははそノ森保育園 Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki

Tsukuba, Ibaraki English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its Kindergarten located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.



This is a full-time position with working hours from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). No Japanese required!



Benefits include a bonus twice a year and social insurance. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.