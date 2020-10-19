Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

Companies are looking for web researchers and social media staff with select foreign language skills. Do you have what they're looking for? Check out our picks of this week's top available jobs in Japan!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Bsmo Co., Ltd.

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff

  • Company: Bsmo Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Not mandatory
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.

Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).

Japanese skills are appreciated.

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Marketing manager

  • Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
  • Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) located in Kasai, is looking for a marketing manager.

Successful candidates will have integrated marketing experience with strong campaign know-how to develop its marketing program build their brands, drive consideration and generate leads across the APAC region.

You must have at least six years of experience in a similar role and advanced knowledge of digital marketing tools/CRM to drive strategy and day-to-day operational.

Appen

Web researcher

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project based
  • Location: Remote
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

In this project, you'll be presented with two- to three-second audio clips. The task entails listening to these audio clips and identifying the quality of the recordings.

You must be fluent in both Japanese and English.

ZenMarket

Risk Manager

  • Company: ZenMarket
  • Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

ZenMarket, a global company specialized in Japanese product e-commerce, is looking for a motivated, skillful candidate to join its risk management team.

Your main duty will be customers' information check, monitoring and preventing credit card frauds, supervising operators and other risk management related tasks.

You must have a business level English and Japanese (JLPT N2 or above).

ZenMarket INC

System Administrator

  • Company: ZenMarket INC
  • Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

ZenMarket, a global company specialized in Japanese product e-commerce, is looking for a new System Administrator.

You'll be mainly focusing on setting up new PCs in the office and warehouse (Installing OS, Antivirus, and other software) and building wired and WiFi networks (Ubiquity Mesh, routers, switches Sharing printers, folders, etc) among other IT setup related tasks.

株式会社KIMEWAZA

Content Creator Assistant

  • Company: 株式会社KIMEWAZA
  • Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Kimewaza, operating Japan related online media, is looking for a part-time Content Creator Assistant.

Your main duty will be assisting with plannings, interviews, photo/video shoots, manuscript preparation and occasionally be a guest on the company Youtube channel.

Working hours are from 11am to 7pm (5h a day).

Appen

Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Remote Work
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.

You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least five years.

Kinseido Publishing Co., Ltd ｜ 株式会社 金星堂

Sales position for English Language Teaching materials

  • Company: Kinseido Publishing Co., Ltd ｜ 株式会社 金星堂
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Kinseido, one of the largest and oldest English textbook publishers for Japanese Universities is looking for new planning and sales staff.

You'll be mainly doing sales activities, which will require business trips in Japan when necessary, including face-to-face promotions, direct-mail ads, email, videos, seminars, and workshops.

You must have conversational Japanese skills and basic PC skills. Illustrator, Photoshop, and video editing skills is considered a plus.

Former ALT, English teachers, or anyone with work experience in the publishing industry is welcomed.

Wit One

Video Games Translation from Japanese to Italian / English / French / Spanish

  • Company: Wit One
  • Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets
and provide native-level checks.

You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:
English, Italian, French, Spanish.

Growing-Trees

Early Childhood Educator (URGENT)

  • Company: Growing-Trees
  • Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
  • Location: Kiba, Tokyo
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Growing-Tree is looking for warm, active, energetic and captivating candidates to start ASAP in its international school located in Kiba, Tokyo.

Benefits include housing and transportation allowance up to ¥20,000 per month, visa sponsorship and social insurance.

You must include a photo on your application.

Peloton

Recruitment Associate

  • Company: Peloton
  • Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Base salary + Incentive bonus
  • Location: Minato, Tokyo
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

As a Recruitment Associate, you’ll represent our global clients to the Japanese market and share unique opportunities with prospective candidates. You’ll attend client meetings, learn the tech market, and build your professional network in Japan.

As this is an entry-level role, your personality will be more important than your resume. You must have a valid working visa for Japan and Japanese ability is a big plus.

Orange Planet

Full-time English Kindergarten Teacher

  • Company: Orange Planet
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Saitama City, Saitama
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas application OK

Orange Planet, managing and staffing nursery schools in Saitama, Tokyo and Kanagawa, is looking for full-time kindergarten teachers to join their new facility in Saitama City.

Benefits include transportation and housing allowance if requested.

プルメリア訪問介護株式会社　ははそノ森保育園

Full-Time Kindergarten and Nursery English Teacher

  • Company: プルメリア訪問介護株式会社　ははそノ森保育園
  • Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Tsukuba, Ibaraki
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Plumeria is looking for a native-speaking English instructor for its Kindergarten located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture.

This is a full-time position with working hours from 9 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.). No Japanese required!

Benefits include a bonus twice a year and social insurance.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

