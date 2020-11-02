2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

Our picks for this week's top jobs in Japan fromContent creators and currency exchange personnel to teachers, video game translators and web researchers. See if there is a new gig waiting for you!

On Nov 2, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Recruiter Company: Accretive Talent for Japan

Accretive Talent for Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system

¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.



Transportation and communications allowances will be provided. Share this Job Apply Here

TFC Hall & Bar Staff Company: RSK

RSK Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.



Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Share this Job Apply Here

Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

International Import/Export Sales Company: Blowback

Blowback Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blowback, an e-commerce company, is looking for a bilingual salesperson to take care of its overseas promotion and import/export sales.

You must have at least two years of industry work experience and basic Microsoft Suite skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Share this Job Apply Here

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff Company: Bsmo

Bsmo Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory

Not mandatory Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).



Japanese skills are appreciated. Share this Job Apply Here

Marketing manager Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School (GIIS) located in Kasai, is looking for a marketing manager.



Successful candidates will have integrated marketing experience with strong campaign know-how to develop its marketing program build their brands, drive consideration and generate leads across the APAC region.



You must have at least six years of experience in a similar role and advanced knowledge of digital marketing tools/CRM to drive strategy and day-to-day operational. Share this Job Apply Here

Web researcher Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project based

Project based Location: Remote

Remote English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan In this project, you'll be presented with two- to three-second audio clips. The task entails listening to these audio clips and identifying the quality of the recordings.



You must be fluent in both Japanese and English. Share this Job Apply Here

Content Creator Assistant Company: Kimewaza

Kimewaza Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kimewaza, operating Japan related online media, is looking for a part-time content creator assistant.



Your main duty will be assisting with plannings, interviews, photo/video shoots, manuscript preparation and occasionally be a guest on the company Youtube channel.



Working hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (five hours per day). Share this Job Apply Here

Search Evaluation for Japanese Speakers Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Remote Work

Remote Work English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK This is a remote work position for people living in Japan (and overseas) to help optimize Japanese search engine results.



You must be fluent in Japanese and have resided in Japan for at least five years. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales position for English Language Teaching materials Company: Kinseido Publishing

Kinseido Publishing Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinseido, one of the largest and oldest English textbook publishers for Japanese universities is looking for new planning and sales staff.



You'll be mainly doing sales activities, which will require business trips in Japan when necessary, including face-to-face promotions, direct-mail ads, email, videos, seminars, and workshops.



You must have conversational Japanese skills and basic PC skills. Illustrator, Photoshop and video editing skills is considered a plus.



Former ALTs and other English teachers, or anyone with work experience in the publishing industry, is welcome. Share this Job Apply Here

Video Games Translation from Japanese to Italian / English / French / Spanish Company: Wit One

Wit One Salary: ¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥192,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One is looking for translators to translate game apps for overseas markets

and provide native-level checks.



You can apply if you are a native-level speaker of one of the following languages:

English, Italian, French, Spanish. Share this Job Apply Here

Early Childhood Educator (URGENT) Company: Growing-Trees

Growing-Trees Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Location: Kiba, Tokyo

Kiba, Tokyo English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Growing-Tree is looking for warm, active, energetic and captivating candidates to start ASAP in its international school located in Kiba, Tokyo.



Benefits include housing and transportation allowance up to ¥20,000 per month, visa sponsorship and social insurance.



You must include a photo on your application. Share this Job Apply Here

Full-time English Kindergarten Teacher Company: Orange Planet

Orange Planet Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama City, Saitama

Saitama City, Saitama English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas application OK Orange Planet, managing and staffing nursery schools in Saitama, Tokyo and Kanagawa, is looking for full-time kindergarten teachers to join their new facility in Saitama City.



Benefits include transportation and housing allowance if requested. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.