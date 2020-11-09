2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

This week's top jobs in Japan include full stack developers, recruiters, service industry professionals and marketing specialists and others. Apply now if you have the skills they’re looking for!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Full Stack Developer Company: Qualitex Trading Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.



You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.



Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.

Recruiter Company: Accretive Talent for Japan

Accretive Talent for Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system

¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.



Transportation and communications allowances will be provided.

TFC Hall & Bar Staff Company: RSK

RSK Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.



Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



You don't need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.

International Import/Export Sales Company: Blowback

Blowback Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blowback, an e-commerce company, is looking for a bilingual salesperson to take care of its overseas promotion and import/export sales.

You must have at least two years of industry work experience and basic Microsoft Suite skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff Company: Bsmo

Bsmo Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Not mandatory

Not mandatory Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.



Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).



Japanese skills are appreciated.

Marketing manager Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month

¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School (GIIS) located in Kasai, is looking for a marketing manager.



Successful candidates will have integrated marketing experience with strong campaign know-how to develop its marketing program build their brands, drive consideration and generate leads across the APAC region.



You must have at least six years of experience in a similar role and advanced knowledge of digital marketing tools/CRM to drive strategy and day-to-day operational.

