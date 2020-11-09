Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

This week's top jobs in Japan include full stack developers, recruiters, service industry professionals and marketing specialists and others. Apply now if you have the skills they’re looking for!

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Qualitex Trading Japan

Full Stack Developer

  • Company: Qualitex Trading Japan
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Kanagawa, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.

You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.

Accretive Talent for Japan

Recruiter

  • Company: Accretive Talent for Japan
  • Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.

Transportation and communications allowances will be provided.

RSK

TFC Hall & Bar Staff

  • Company: RSK
  • Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.

Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RSK Co., Ltd.

Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo

  • Company: RSK Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.

You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.

Blowback

International Import/Export Sales

  • Company: Blowback
  • Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Blowback, an e-commerce company, is looking for a bilingual salesperson to take care of its overseas promotion and import/export sales.
You must have at least two years of industry work experience and basic Microsoft Suite skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).

Bsmo

Malay speaking e-commerce support / Translator / Social media staff

  • Company: Bsmo
  • Salary: Amount not specified
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Not mandatory
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Bsmo is looking for Malay-speaking support staff candidates to join its digital marketing department.

Your main duty will be to help with translating online text and ads from English to Malay, as well as handling email communications and social media responses (mainly Facebook and Instagram).

Japanese skills are appreciated.

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Marketing manager

  • Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
  • Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

The Global Indian International School (GIIS) located in Kasai, is looking for a marketing manager.

Successful candidates will have integrated marketing experience with strong campaign know-how to develop its marketing program build their brands, drive consideration and generate leads across the APAC region.

You must have at least six years of experience in a similar role and advanced knowledge of digital marketing tools/CRM to drive strategy and day-to-day operational.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

