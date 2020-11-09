2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Full Stack Developer
- Company: Qualitex Trading Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.
Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.
Recruiter
- Company: Accretive Talent for Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.
Transportation and communications allowances will be provided.
TFC Hall & Bar Staff
- Company: RSK
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.
Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo
- Company: RSK Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.
You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.
International Import/Export Sales
- Company: Blowback
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Blowback, an e-commerce company, is looking for a bilingual salesperson to take care of its overseas promotion and import/export sales.
You must have at least two years of industry work experience and basic Microsoft Suite skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint).
Marketing manager
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Global Indian International School (GIIS) located in Kasai, is looking for a marketing manager.
Successful candidates will have integrated marketing experience with strong campaign know-how to develop its marketing program build their brands, drive consideration and generate leads across the APAC region.
You must have at least six years of experience in a similar role and advanced knowledge of digital marketing tools/CRM to drive strategy and day-to-day operational.
