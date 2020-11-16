2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

A variety of positions are available this week on our top jobs in Japan list including English IT teachers, J-to-E translators, service industry staff, recruiters and more! If you have the skills—apply now!

Kids IT English Teacher Company: I-hearts

I-hearts Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.



In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.



You must have basic IT knowledge. Share this Job Apply Here

Freelance Academic J-E Translator Company: Uni-edit

Uni-edit Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.



The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.



You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.



Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.



Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials. Share this Job Apply Here

Full Stack Developer Company: Qualitex Trading Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Ebina, Kanagawa

Ebina, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.



You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.



Benefits include rent and transportation allowances. Share this Job Apply Here

Recruiter Company: Accretive Talent for Japan

Accretive Talent for Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system

¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.



Transportation and communications allowances will be provided.



Transportation and communications allowances will be provided. Share this Job Apply Here

TFC Hall & Bar Staff Company: RSK

RSK Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.



Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.



Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Share this Job Apply Here

Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo Company: RSK Co., Ltd.

RSK Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.



You don't need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.



You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan. Share this Job Apply Here

