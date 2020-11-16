Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

A variety of positions are available this week on our top jobs in Japan list including English IT teachers, J-to-E translators, service industry staff, recruiters and more! If you have the skills—apply now!

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

I-hearts

Kids IT English Teacher

  • Company: I-hearts
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.

In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.

You must have basic IT knowledge.

Uni-edit

Freelance Academic J-E Translator

  • Company: Uni-edit
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.

The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.

You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English.

SmartEd

Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials

  • Company: SmartEd
  • Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.

Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.

Qualitex Trading Japan

Full Stack Developer

  • Company: Qualitex Trading Japan
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Ebina, Kanagawa
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.

You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.

Accretive Talent for Japan

Recruiter

  • Company: Accretive Talent for Japan
  • Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, commission and bonus based system
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

This is an entry-level job in the recruiting industry. As a recruiter, you'll find jobs for high-competence professionals in foreign-capital companies in Japan, mostly Tokyo.

Transportation and communications allowances will be provided.

RSK

TFC Hall & Bar Staff

  • Company: RSK
  • Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Tokyo TFC, a bar that hosts music performances and events, is looking for staff to welcome, assist and serve foreign customers.

Shifts are negotiable and work locations available in Shinjuku, Roppongi, Shibuya and Shin-Okubo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

RSK Co., Ltd.

Currency Exchange Personnel (Part Time) - Tokyo

  • Company: RSK Co., Ltd.
  • Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,100 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Sakura Exchange is seeking part-time currency exchange personnel in multiple locations in Tokyo: Shibuya, Ikebukuro, Shinjuku, Asakusa, Tokyo.

You don’t need extensive knowledge of the financial market. Student/working holiday visa is OK. Must currently reside in Japan.

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

