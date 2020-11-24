2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

This week's top jobs in Japan features plenty of IT and development positions as well as specialized English teaching, sales and sewing factory staff wanted.

On Nov 24, 2020

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Consulting Sales / Event Management Company: Marcus Evans Japan

Marcus Evans Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.



You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.



Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,

Singapore or Sydney. Share this Job Apply Here

Map Application Relevancy and Accuracy Tester Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Remote Work

Remote Work English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Appen is looking for map application testers to work from home, mainly to provide relevance and accuracy ratings.



You must have a high-speed internet connection. Share this Job Apply Here

Camera AI Project for Cat/Dog owners Company: Appen

Appen Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: nullJapan

nullJapan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK Appen is working with leading technology companies on improving the quality and capabilities of smartphone cameras. Data collected from this project will be used for research and AI device training purposes.



You'll be asked to submit 20 images and two short videos of your dog or cat. Share this Job Apply Here

Sewing Factory Staff Company: Blowback

Blowback Salary: ¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable

¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Not Required

Not Required Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan A sewing factory located in Osaka is looking for part-time staff to join its international team.



Your main duty will be the production of various products destined for the company's online shop (outdoor goods, masks, bags, etc.). Share this Job Apply Here

Kids IT English Teacher Company: I-hearts

I-hearts Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.



In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.



You must have basic IT knowledge. Share this Job Apply Here

Freelance Academic J-E Translator Company: Uni-edit

Uni-edit Salary: Project Based

Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.



The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.



You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English. Share this Job Apply Here

Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials Company: SmartEd

SmartEd Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable

¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.



Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials. Share this Job Apply Here

Full Stack Developer Company: Qualitex Trading Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Location: Ebina, Kanagawa

Ebina, Kanagawa English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.



You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.



Benefits include rent and transportation allowances. Share this Job Apply Here

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.