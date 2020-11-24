Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

This week's top jobs in Japan features plenty of IT and development positions as well as specialized English teaching, sales and sewing factory staff wanted.

On

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones. You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Marcus Evans Japan

Consulting Sales / Event Management

  • Company: Marcus Evans Japan
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.

You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.

Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,
Singapore or Sydney.

Share this Job
Appen

Map Application Relevancy and Accuracy Tester

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Remote Work
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Appen is looking for map application testers to work from home, mainly to provide relevance and accuracy ratings.

You must have a high-speed internet connection.

Share this Job
Appen

Camera AI Project for Cat/Dog owners

  • Company: Appen
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: nullJapan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Appen is working with leading technology companies on improving the quality and capabilities of smartphone cameras. Data collected from this project will be used for research and AI device training purposes.

You'll be asked to submit 20 images and two short videos of your dog or cat.

Share this Job
Blowback

Sewing Factory Staff

  • Company: Blowback
  • Salary: ¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Osaka, Japan
  • English: Not Required
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

A sewing factory located in Osaka is looking for part-time staff to join its international team.

Your main duty will be the production of various products destined for the company's online shop (outdoor goods, masks, bags, etc.).

Share this Job
I-hearts

Kids IT English Teacher

  • Company: I-hearts
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.

In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.

You must have basic IT knowledge.

Share this Job
Uni-edit

Freelance Academic J-E Translator

  • Company: Uni-edit
  • Salary: Project Based
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Fluent
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.

The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.

You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English.

Share this Job
SmartEd

Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials

  • Company: SmartEd
  • Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
  • Location: Kyoto, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.

Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.

Share this Job
Qualitex Trading Japan

Full Stack Developer

  • Company: Qualitex Trading Japan
  • Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Ebina, Kanagawa
  • English: Fluent
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.

You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.

Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.

Share this Job

To browse through hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.

Topics: / / / / / / / / /

Related

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

A variety of positions are available this week on our top jobs in Japan list including English IT teachers, J-to-E translators, service industry staff, recruiters and more! If you have the skills—apply now!

On

Work
Work

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 45, 2020

No Japanese ability? No problem! These jobs in Japan require specific skills and experience — but fluency in Japanese is not one of them.

By 1 min read

Work
Work

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

This week's top jobs in Japan include full stack developers, recruiters, service industry professionals and marketing specialists and others. Apply now if you have the skills they’re looking for!

On