2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

E-Commerce Manager (Marketing, SEO, Graphic, Programming, SEA)
- Company: DOITSUYA
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Doitsuya is looking for an e-commerce manager to lead operations for the German and European e-commerce market.
Your main duty will be project management, planning and execution.
You must have social media, content, newsletter marketing skills as well as knowledge is SEA and SEO. Advanced knowledge in spreadsheet analysis software (Excel, Google Sheets, etc.) is also a must.
Consulting Sales / Event Management
- Company: Marcus Evans Japan
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥1.5M / Month, Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Marcus Evans Japan, an event management company, is looking for a sales consultant with fluency in Korean and Japanese.
You will be the key element between the branches in Korea and Japan while managing existing clients.
Benefits include opportunities for international transfers in London, Barcelona, New York, Chicago, San Diego,
Singapore or Sydney.
Map Application Relevancy and Accuracy Tester
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Remote Work
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Appen is looking for map application testers to work from home, mainly to provide relevance and accuracy ratings.
You must have a high-speed internet connection.
Camera AI Project for Cat/Dog owners
- Company: Appen
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: nullJapan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Appen is working with leading technology companies on improving the quality and capabilities of smartphone cameras. Data collected from this project will be used for research and AI device training purposes.
You'll be asked to submit 20 images and two short videos of your dog or cat.
Sewing Factory Staff
- Company: Blowback
- Salary: ¥980 ~ ¥1,200 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Not Required
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
A sewing factory located in Osaka is looking for part-time staff to join its international team.
Your main duty will be the production of various products destined for the company's online shop (outdoor goods, masks, bags, etc.).
Kids IT English Teacher
- Company: I-hearts
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
I-hearts is looking for an IT Instructor to take care of its English programming classes.
In addition to teaching duties, in-house systems or assistance in the creation of teaching materials will also be required.
You must have basic IT knowledge.
Freelance Academic J-E Translator
- Company: Uni-edit
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Uni-edit, specializing in academic research paper translation, is looking for Japanese-to-English translators to work on various projects.
The range of subjects will vary but there is particular demand for medical, food science, agro-chemistry, life sciences, biology and forestry topics.
You must have excellent Japanese reading skills and be fluent or native in English.
Sales Representative for International Schools Educational Materials
- Company: SmartEd
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥5.0M / Year, Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SmartEd, a distributor for educational materials in Japan and Asia, is looking for full-time sales representatives to promote its textbooks, online resources and other educational material.
Duties will be training customers on the use of the company materials.
Full Stack Developer
- Company: Qualitex Trading Japan
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Ebina, Kanagawa
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Qualitex Trading Japan is looking for full stack developers who will be responsible for developing and designing front-end web architecture, ensuring the responsiveness of applications and working alongside graphic designers for web design features.
You must have a degree in computer science and be proficient in PHP, HTML/CSS and JavaScript.
Benefits include rent and transportation allowances.
